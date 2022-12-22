Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of the Christmas federal holiday. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes. For more information about post office hours, visit: tools.usps.com.
Free Press delivery: A Dec. 25 edition of The Free Press will not be published. Its offices will be closed Monday.
Government: North Mankato city offices will be closed Friday and Monday. Mankato’s city offices, federal, state and Blue Earth County offices will be closed Monday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Saturday and remain closed until Tuesday morning.
Garbage: Residents’ garbage/recycling collection schedule will not change this week
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic will be closed Monday; Urgent Care at Main Street will be closed Sunday and be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and open usual hours Monday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will be closed Sunday. MCHS’ clinic in Mankato will not be open Monday; however, Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Shopping: River Hills Mall’s main doors will close 4 p.m. Saturday and reopen 10 a.m. Monday. Customers should check individual businesses for holiday hours.
Groceries: Aldi will close 4 p.m. Saturday and remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Monday. Hy-Vee stores will close 5 p.m. Saturday and remain closed until Monday morning. Cub Food stores will close 4 p.m. Saturday and remain closed until Monday morning. Pharmacy hours may vary from store hours.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Monday.
Libraries: North Mankato’s Taylor Library and Blue Earth County Library will be closed Friday through Tuesday morning. The front doors of the county library in Mankato, however, will be open Monday to allow access to the auditorium and restrooms during the Dakota 38 commemorative ride.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit bus service will be available Monday.
Parking: Parking time limits will not be enforced Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.