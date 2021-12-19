Drummers Garden Center and Floral’s inventory of 1,200 evergreen trees was sold out by the end of the business day Dec. 10, two weeks before Christmas. Tree sales have been fast-paced at other Mankato businesses too.
The shortage of trees to purchase may have put a wrench in some residents’ plans for this week’s holiday, especially those with a Christmas Eve tradition of bringing cut balsams and pines indoors to decorate.
The garden center’s empty lot does not indicate a scarcity of Christmas trees from growers, said Jennifer Kleinschmidt, nursery stock coordinator for the Mankato business.
Drummers buys its trees from a seller in an area of Wisconsin that had “plenty of rain,” she said.
“It’s about what people perceive to be a shortage. We got in what we typically order; it’s just that the trees were gone much earlier.”
Thursday morning, St. Peter Food Co-op’s cut tree choices leaned against an outdoor wall near an entryway.
“We just have a few left,” said Stephanie Thull, describing the northern-Minnesota grown trees that had been delivered for this holiday season by Greenwald’s Greenhouse.
The Waterville business had filled the co-op’s order for the usual number of trees requested, she said.
Tree growers
Drought conditions earlier this year did result in the loss of young trees and saplings for some Minnesota growers. Guggisberg’s Tree Farm, a cut-your-own business in rural New Ulm, reported 300 to 400 of its trees died as a result of the lack of rain during this year’s growing season. Owner Tony Guggisberg told farm publication The Land earlier this month that many of his remaining Scotch pine, Black Hills spruce and balsam firs exhibited drought-related stress.
“They put on very little growth this year,” said Guggisberg, describing his groves.
Despite a loss of trees within his groves, 2021 was a good financial season. The surge in popularity of fresh evergreens allowed Guggisberg to sell all the trees he’d designated for cutting. The farm closed its seasonal business early for the second year in a row.
Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm, south of Le Sueur, also ended this year’s season early. On Dec. 3, the last of Scott Wilson’s 2021 inventory of 1,200 cut trees headed down Ottawa Road tied to customers’ vehicles. Selling a thousand-plus Christmas trees during one holiday season is not that unusual for his business, Wilson said.
The high demand for evergreens, he guessed, is probably related to a recent trend that favors natural over manufactured products.
“People are getting back into nature.”
Challenges for Wilson, who also grows strawberries, included exceptional dry weather at the end of May through the middle of June. Farming expenses increased, including the cost of fertilizer; however, his crops did not suffer serious insect infestations.
“There were no bugs this summer,” he said.
Wilson weighs annual sales profit against the possible effects of over-harvesting his 30,000-tree grove. Wilson does not consider a tree cuttable until after its eighth growing season.
“I have to be careful not to cut into next year’s inventory.”
Non-profits
At least two Mankato-area non-profits look to Christmas tree sales as a way to support their programs.
The Y’s Club ended its annual fundraiser for Mankato YMCA’s childrens programs Tuesday with only a few trees remaining on its impromptu lot. The leftovers were donated to other organizations.
Leo Roth is a longtime volunteer for the North Mankato Knights of Columbus annual Christmas tree sale that also concluded Tuesday. This season, Roth was among the Knights who manned lot near the Circle Inn on Dec. 5.
“By the end of the evening, we were down to under 30 trees,” he said.
Decorations for the holidays at the Roth home include a conifer that remains outdoors.
“We have a live tree that I cut down at a friend’s farm ... we set it up on our deck,” he said.
Natural Christmas tree lovers without a rural connection may find themselves switching to a manufactured tree or find a substitute for their favorite species of pine.
Customers
The lack of variety in the remaining available trees this year means customers may have to put on hold their expectation of having the perfect Christmas tree, Kleinschmidt said.
Shelly Bartlett found two trees at Drummers that were tall enough for display in her high-ceiling Lake Washington home; however, the 22-foot Victorian Frazier fir she picked shows more open space than her favorites, long-needle pines.
“It made me think of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas,’” she said describing her first impression of her now-beautifully decorated centerpiece holiday decoration.
She also bought a small tree from Drummers that will be displayed during a family holiday gathering in her heated garage.
Bartlett said she’d put off the tradition of buying a tree until after she was certain her usual Mankato nursery location was not open this season.
“I kept driving by Kobers and driving by Kobers hoping to find them open,” she said.
The Bartletts were longtime customers of the late nurseryman Dick Koberoski, who died in April 2020. Each holiday season, Koberoski would pick out a tall tree for the couple from his family’s rural Madelia farm. Soon after the tree was cut, it would be on its way to the Kobers Nursery on Madison Avenue.
Ornaments and nativity scenes
Barb Larson, manager of Guten Tag House, a specialty import store in New Ulm, also has learned flexibility when it comes to holiday customs.
“We used real candles, so you had to be careful,” she said, describing her childhood in Germany where “tannebaums” are traditionally unadorned until Christmas Eve.
Larson points to wreaths and garlands as decorating suggestions for people who come home empty handed from Christmas tree lots. Her Mankato apartment does not have space for a decorated tree, she said.
Instead, Larson displays Christmas ornaments on specially-made stands.
“Some hold one ornament, some can hold three;...you need to have something to hang ornaments on,” she said.
Businesses originally used the small elegant stands as a way to display ornaments for sale, said Guten Tag House owner Alvin Stabenow, who began to make them available for sale after noticing their popularity with home decorators was increasing.
German-made nativity scenes are among the Christmas-themed merchandise Stabenow keeps on hand for holiday shoppers.
His business has not been drastically affected by supply chain issues this holiday season.
“Sometimes we have to try harder, but we are able to get things,” he said.
