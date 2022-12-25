NORTH MANKATO — After days of piercing wind gusts and no-go conditions for travel, even single-digit temperatures for Christmas felt like a relief Sunday.
The Mankato area had closures galore leading up to Christmas Eve, ranging from highways to businesses to events. Area sheriff's offices strongly cautioned residents against traveling, with crews responding to stranded motorists as snow drifts accumulated in white-out conditions.
In comparison, Christmas Day's above-zero temperatures and light winds were a welcome combination for skaters, skiers and sledders at Spring Lake Park.
"This is wonderful, which is weird because what is it, 5 degrees?" said Jen Peterson, who came to the North Mankato park with her husband, Brian, and children for some fresh air after Christmas morning.
The Petersons of Mankato first took to the ice rink for hockey. Brian Peterson called the weather "beautiful," saying they knew it'd be nicer out and wanted to take advantage of it.
Sledding was the next item on their agenda.
"There was a little bit of a battle whether or not we'd do sledding or skating," said Jen Peterson. "So we're going to try to get both in."
Across the park, fresh snow brought Jon Andersen out for skiing down a ridge. The deep snow was "amazing," he said, and the milder weather was a nice change.
"The wind is peaceful, temperatures, too," he said before zigging and zagging down the ridge.
Forecasts for Christmas snowfall rang true later in the afternoon, lighter accumulation than what the region experienced days prior. Temperatures remained bitter cold in the evening, but they're taking a warmer turn later this week.
The National Weather Service, or NWS, forecasts a high of 35 degrees by Wednesday. It'll be the latest turn in what's been an up and down month of weather.
Despite the recent stretch of snow, wind and cold, December in Mankato hasn't fallen too far outside historical averages, said NWS Meteorologist Eric Ahasic.
"You had a cold start to the month, warm middle and now we're really cold here the last week or so," he said. "When you add it all together it ends up being about 2 degrees below normal."
A warm end of the month would put it about on par with December averages, even if it took a whole lot of volatility to get there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.