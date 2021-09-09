MANKATO — Increased global demand for refined oils is spurring a major renovation and expansion of the CHS soybean oil processing plant in Mankato.
CHS will spend more than $60 million on the renovation, which will increase annual refined soybean oil production by more than 35%.
"Trends in global consumption of refined oils such as soy, canola, and palm remain strong, especially in the renewable diesel sector, with projected continued tightening of stocks," Tom Malecha, CHS vice president, said in a statement.
"We're seeing tremendous opportunities to maximize our farmer-owners' investments in high-performing assets and infrastructure."
This is the second phase of CHS' growth in production. In late 2019 the company started at 24-month construction project at its Fairmont plant, which increased soybean crush capacity by 30% and replaced outdated equipment.
"We're buying and crushing more local soybeans and transporting more crude oil to the Mankato plant for refining," Malecha said. "We're looking forward to being able to process even more of farmers' soybeans into value-added products, which are in high demand by global customers in several market segments."
Improvement to the facility, at 2020 S. Riverfront Drive, includes upgrading and expanding the entire refining process and improving process flows to reduce operating costs. The project is expected to be finished late summer 2023.
CHS is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. They are involved in energy, agronomy, grains and foods.
