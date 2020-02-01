Anywhere Rose and I travel, we stop at museums. Whether it's the MacGregor Ranch in Estes Park, Colorado, the Mazatlan Art Museum or just gimmicky roadside museums paying homage to barbed wire or the history of vinegar, we enjoy them.
Museum visitorship, whether to art or history museums, has declined some but museums remain a huge draw across the country.
The American Alliance of Museums says there are about 850 million visits each year to American museums, more than the attendance for all major league sporting events and theme parks combined.
We decided to take two grandkids to the Bell Museum at the University of Minnesota but weren't sure the 9-year-olds were going to find it as interesting as we did. Competing with video games and the TikTok app on their phones isn't easy. ("Hey, look kids, those are rock-core cylinders from all seven regions of Minnesota!" I imagined lots of eye rolling and boredom.)
The original Bell opened in 1940 in a building at the center of campus, but the new $79 million Bell is now amid the test farm plots on the university's St. Paul campus, just blocks from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
We hit the planetarium at the Bell first, staring up at an Omni theater screen as the Apollo 7 moon mission unfolded. We left the show with the kids actually impressed.
But there was still the museum ahead. The Bell is best known for its 10 room-size dioramas and dozens of smaller ones. They combine science and art, depicting scenes from nature across Minnesota with painted backdrops as well as foregrounds consisting of taxidermy wildlife, leaves and trees. The dioramas were constructed and painted in the late '30s by famed wildlife artist Francis Lee Jaques and were fully renovated when moved from the old museum.
They also added just enough new technology to make them a hit with the kids. They'd push on a touch screen at each one, which would list things they'd have to find in each diorama. Seventeen songbirds a chipmunk, wood ducklings and other critters and plants.
Trendin and Stella were particularly eager to find the scat hidden in dioramas, gleefully shouting, "There's the deer poop!"
And the full-size woolly mammoth and prehistoric giant beaver dazzled them.
We were glad to see the grandkids liked museums as much as we do.
As a reward we decided to bring them to Chuck E. Cheese, a place none of us has ever been to.
I knew the pizza chain was famous for hosting kids birthday parties and had some games to keep them busy. As we walked in, my head exploded from the din of hundreds of screaming kids and dozens and dozens of high-decibel games.
We ordered pizza, which was good, and I bought two cards for $12 each that the kids could swipe at any of the games for 30 minutes until the card expired. Each game spewed out tickets that kids could redeem for a prize when they were done, which added a frenetic pace to all the noise as everyone scrambled to play as fast as they could.
It was the longest 30 minutes of my life, but finally the cards expired. They ran their tickets through a machine that showed they'd accumulated more than 600 tickets each. Impressive, I thought. We went to the counter so they could pick out the prizes they wanted. Turns out 600 tickets at Chuck E. Cheese doesn't buy much. One got a plastic snake, the other a stretchy figurine. Combined value about 90 cents.
When we finally walked out the door into the relative quiet of the parking lot, I felt a wave of relief.
"That was too loud," Stella said. "Yeah, crazy in there," Trendin added. Who'd of thought a museum would top a Chuck E. Cheese?
If you're looking for something different to do, for yourself or with some kids, the Bell is worth the trip.
Feel free to skip the Chuck E. Cheese.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.