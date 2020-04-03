MANKATO — Mankato school officials will wait to see if the state’s stay-at-home order is extended before deciding whether churches can use district parking lots for drive-in Easter services.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church hoped to offer a drive-in service Sunday in Franklin Elementary’s parking lot in preparation for Easter. The school’s lot offers far more space than the church’s.
Mankato Area Public Schools informed the church's pastor that the service couldn't happen this weekend, however, because the order remains in effect.
Pastor Paul Lauer said he started planning for the service after discussions with the school’s principal weeks ago, but the talks came before the stay-at-home order began March 27. While disappointed in not being able to hold the service — the church mailed out invites to its 500 or so households — Lauer said he appreciated the school district’s explanation.
And he remains hopeful an Easter service will be allowed.
“I’d love to still be able to do Easter,” he said. “This Sunday was going to be a dry run.”
Gov. Tim Walz said this week he expects to decide early next week whether to extend the order, meant to buy the state time to prepare for peak COVID-19 illnesses, beyond April 10. Easter Sunday falls on April 12 this year.
Our Savior's wasn't the only church interested in using school district space for drive-in services. Several others have inquired about it, said Scott Hogan, the school district's director of facilities.
The district will re-evaluate the situation next week once the governor makes his call, he said.
“If those orders are lifted next week, we’ll certainly consider making parking lots available for church services,” he said.
The school district consulted with the Minnesota Department of Health and public safety officials on its decision this week. Hogan said they’ll do the same if the governor lifts his order, adding that the district understands how important Easter services are to people.
“We want to try be a community partner in this event, but we certainly need to go by what the governor is telling us,” he said.
Lauer described his church and the school as having a close relationship in the neighborhood. On top of being right across Broad Street from each other, he said the church has been an evacuation site for students during drills.
The school’s parking lot would’ve allowed more churchgoers to attend service in vehicles. Our Savior’s has been posting recorded sermons online, but not all members can access it.
“This was a way to reach a different demographic that we weren’t reaching,” Lauer said.
He plans to again request using the school lot if the governor lifts the stay-at-home order. The drive-in idea involves minimal contact, he said, with churchgoers staying in their cars to listen in on the service via an FM transmitter.
“When it comes to the safety of contact, people would be in their cars with the windows up,” he said. “Other than someone in gloves handing them an order of service, there’s really no contact.”
