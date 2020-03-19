Grace Lutheran Church director of spiritual growth Ben Geer thought he had to do something to help him and his congregation stay connected in some small way during the coronavirus pandemic.
So he came up with a plan to feed souls and empty stomachs.
"They call it social distancing, but really we need to practice physical distancing. We need to be more social than ever right now," Geer said.
So with the help of his children, who are out of school because of the virus, a couple of other church families and some donations, Geer whipped up some pulled pork to make sandwiches and assembled to-go lunches.
The team then handed out the lunches from a rain-soaked tent behind the church on Thursday.
Anyone who wanted was treated to a sandwich, chips, fruit cup, juice and bottled water.
A donation from Girl Scout Troops 34494 and 37938, which usually meet at the church, meant 120 boxes of cookies were on the dessert menu.
"You just gotta find the joy somewhere. When you have joy, you have hope," Geer said.
The group handed out 30 of the 100 sack lunches the'd prepared.
Geer said he plans to do the lunches again during the outbreak in the hopes that it spreads some joy and helps some families that might need a lunch now and then.
