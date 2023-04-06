Madison Harbarth doesn’t consider herself to be artsy, but others may disagree after seeing what she was a part of creating at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato.
As part of the church’s weekly Youth Group on Wednesday evenings, about 30 youth came together to make their own rendition of The Last Supper depicting Jesus and his disciples.
“I thought it was super cool,” Harbarth said. “I’ve never done anything like this.”The Mankato East High School sophomore said she enjoyed being a part of the undertaking at Hosanna, which she’s been attending since she was baptized as a baby.
The Last Supper painting idea came last fall from Ken Bunde, who is the church’s creative arts director. He then consulted with Hal Bohrer, senior lead at Hosanna, who agreed it was a perfect project for the Youth Group, which is comprised of ninth to 12th graders.
Measuring 12 feet by 9 feet, the dramatic painting on canvas was hung just outside the sanctuary Tuesday afternoon. The involved youth even got a chance to sign their names to the painting, and Bunde said he hopes kids will return to church years down the road to visit their creation.
“It’s amazing that this turned out,” Bunde said. “I think it turned out incredible. It has a very contemporary look. I knew they could do it, and it did turn out great.”
The youth started the project in January from a template, and they had 10 weeks to finish. The goal was always to have the painting hung to greet worshipers during Holy Week and on Easter.
“It means a lot to me as a pastor,” said Mark Biebighauser, a Hosanna pastor.
“The high school students, this is their project. They’ve done the work, and we want everybody to see it.
“This is something for the whole church and the whole community who comes. There will be a lot of people walking past that wall this week, and we want them see a picture of Jesus Christ, who he is and what he’s all about, in this painting created by our youth,” he said.
‘“I enjoyed how everyone came together and helped work on it,” Harbarth said. “And it’s also a super pretty painting to have hanging up. Everybody can see it when they come in for worship.”
“Our students do great at serving and caring for people,” Bohrer said. “That’s not only here at the church, but on mission trips. This is one of those things where they all jumped in and helped each other and got it done, so it’s pretty cool for them and for all of us to enjoy.”
What’s especially cool about the painting, he said, is that “you can see yourself in it. The faces are kind of blurry, so they are just a color. It could be your face at the table.”
“I am just amazed,” Bunde said. “It was a big undertaking to do this. I thought, however God wants it to turn out, that’s the way it’s going to be. I’m impressed with how it turned out.”}
“We are proud of it,” Biebighauser added. “We’re excited for people to see it. We’re proud of the students and their commitment to the project. We’re proud to be part of their church family.”
Faith is not only with God, but is also relational, Bohrer said.
“That’s the message we try to relay to the students here, that you’re not alone in this world,” he said. “They have a place where they can belong. They’re welcome as they are, and we’ll walk with them through the good times and through the bad times.”}
Biebighauser expressed a similar sentiment: “And we just want to affirm who they are and what they’re able to do. They’re a part of what we do, right now. Projects like this help them to thrive and to become the people who God has made them to be.”
