MANKATO — As social distancing recommendations set in to protect against COVID-19 spread, Mankato-area churches made arrangements to livestream Sunday services online.
Christ the King Lutheran and Centenary United Methodist in Mankato and Crossview Covenant in North Mankato were among the congregations to set up video feed options.
“This was a hard decision to make, but based on the rapidly changing situation with the COVID-19 (coronavirus) it seemed like the best option for this weekend,” stated a bulletin from Christ the King church, which also set up drive thru communion Sunday morning.
The online options come after Gov. Tim Walz advised Minnesotans to avoid large gatherings Friday. Churches sometimes adjust services during influenza season as well.
Catholic church services in both area dioceses will continue, although worshipers aren’t obligated to attend. Bishop John Quinn of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester — including four churches in Mankato — said in a release the decree is in effect until at least April 6.
“At that time, a further dispensation may be necessary, if the COVID-19/coronavirus is still spreading,” he said. “This is a fluid, evolving situation that may call for further guidance and directives in the coming days and weeks.”
Bishop John M. LeVoir of the Diocese of New Ulm said in a release the decision runs through March 29 services for churches in the diocese — including churches in North Mankato and St. Peter.
“If the faithful decide that gathering for Sunday Mass would constitute a risk to themselves or others, they have the freedom not to attend,” he said. “However, Masses will continue to be celebrated in parishes in the Diocese of New Ulm as regularly scheduled.”
