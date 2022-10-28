About six years ago, Rev. David Mumme’s congregation first commissioned work by Mankato artist William Bukowski, and the project at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville is nearing its end.
As of Wednesday, the Bethany Lutheran College emeritus professor had completed nine out of 10 paintings.
“I’ve never really tackled an undertaking on this scale. You don’t want to rush it,” said Bukowski, who was asked to create the oil-on-linen canvases.
Bukowski, who created the religious-themed series in his studio, has taken two years longer than Michelango’s time spent painting the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling.
Unlike the somewhat contentious relationship between the famous 15th century sculptor and his pope — Bukowski and Mumme have not experienced headaches over deadlines or process and they agree on the project’s purpose and subject matter.
“Bill’s been very enthusiastic, willing and eager,” Mumme said.
“This experience has given me an incredible opportunity; and the church members identify with the paintings that are unique to their church and reflect their beliefs,” Bukowski said.
The series is intended as a way to describe Jesus’ experiences, including his baptism, the Last Supper and crucifixion. The portrayals decorate the church’s nave and chancel and have been used by Mumme Sunday mornings as vivid, visual components of his sermons. He’ll often point to a painting that relates to a service’s Scripture reading.
“We humans are sensory beings ... Art allows Christians to engage all of their senses while worshipping,” Mumme said.
He recalled that when he was a boy in St. James, his family’s regular church pew was situated under a stained glass window’s depiction of the Holy Trinity. It held his imagination, especially when strong light streaming through the colored glass enhanced the images.
Bukowski also is a longtime advocate of connecting art with worship, although his typical work is landscapes.
“As an artist, I love to do figurative work, and as a Christian, what could be better than to use my talent to produce images that support worship in the Christian Church — more specifically Lutheran?”
His liturgical artworks are displayed at churches in Madison, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, and he’s created a panel painting for Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College as well as an altarpiece and fresco painting for Bethany Lutheran College.
“I’ve always took my faith very seriously,” Bukowski said, then acknowledged appreciation for his opportunity to have art displayed in the Waterville church.
Trinity Lutheran’s commission was funded by donations, including memorial gifts from the church’s 110-plus congregants.
The public is invited to view the congregation’s paintings during an open house 3-5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the church. Bukowski will speak during a 3:30 p.m. presentation.
Mumme said the paintings’ showing is planned on the same date All Saints Day will be observed during morning worship services.
“It will be a way to celebrate our dearly departed loved ones who have gone on to heaven.”
