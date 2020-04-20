MANKATO — A cigarette reportedly caused a structure fire Monday in Mankato.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:11 p.m. at 521 N. Fifth St., according to a release from the City of Mankato.
The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire, but the flames had already spread to the building's walls before firefighters put it out.
The fire, caused by an improperly disposed cigarette, resulted in no injuries, according to the release. Authorities estimated the damages totaled $10,000.
