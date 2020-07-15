NORTH MANKATO — Frozen foods and ice cream treats for pickup will be among items for sale Friday outside the Circle Inn as a benefit for the North Mankato Fire Department Relief Association.
The Circle Inn, 232 Belgrade Ave., recently has been hosting community fundraisers for nonprofits, including the YWCA's Girls on the Run program and Lasting Imprint, an organization that supports education and research about congenital heart defects.
A portion of sales from 2-7 p.m. will go toward the goal of raising $1,000 to help the volunteer fire department.
Other offerings are planned during the fundraiser, including craft kits from Design & Wine with $10 from each sale going to the fire department. The Charley's Mexican food truck will also be nearby.
Another fundraiser is slated July 24 at Circle Inn to help support the Business on Belgrade Association. The event is on the same date that had been set for the canceled music festival Blues on Belgrade.
For more information about Friday's event, visit: facebook.com/watch/live/?v=270941487529113&ref=watch_permalink
