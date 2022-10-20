MANKATO — Area cities and counties received their first opioid crisis response funds from the state’s major settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors this week.
Funding will continue to arrive in increments over the next 18 years, according to an announcement from Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office. The settlement came in response to rising opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota and other states.
The money is designated for treatment and prevention services provided at local levels, with area county and city officials saying discussions are ongoing for best uses of the funding.
“We’ve had some discussions with our partners in the county, and we know we have a lot of fantastic resources in the community that could do fantastic things with the funds,” said Matt DuRose, Mankato’s deputy director of public safety.
Mankato is one of 33 Minnesota cities receiving settlement dollars, while all 87 counties in Minnesota have allotments as well.
Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, like so many others across the country, have been hard hit by the opioid epidemic in recent years. Minnesota had 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021, largely driven by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, a 22% spike compared to the previous year.
Area recipients and their rounded sums awarded over the 18-year period, according to the attorney general’s office, include:
• City of Mankato — $821,133
• Blue Earth County — $1.473 million
• Brown County — $738,000
• Faribault County — $482,000
• Le Sueur County — $716,000
• Martin County — $565,000
• Nicollet County — $349,000
• Sibley County — $531,000
• Waseca County — $634,000
• Watonwan County — $328,000
Recipients are receiving funds from opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three opioid distributors, Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The initial sum sent out this week totaled more than $6.6 million and came after state, cities and counties came to an agreement on how to allot the funding in December 2021.
Blue Earth County received $47,588 in its first payment from distributors and is awaiting the first manufacturer payment, said Josh Milow, deputy county administrator.
County officials met about six months ago to discuss the payments, although at the time it was unclear how much recipients would get off the bat. The talks will pick up again, Milow said.
“Now that we’ve gotten a payment, we’ll be getting back together to have conversations on how to utilize these funds,” he said. “We want to look at these funds as, how can we combat the opioid pandemic?”
Saving lives will be one of the principles used for decisions on specific uses of the funds. The process will include researching evidence-based practices on overdose prevention, working with mental health and substance abuse treatment advocates, and look into partnership opportunities with the city.
Nicollet County’s initial payment, also from distributors, totaled $11,277, stated County Administrator Mandy Landkamer. Like Blue Earth County, Nicollet County hadn’t yet received a manufacturer payment.
Since every part of the state is receiving funding, each city and county in the settlement will get to see what works elsewhere and decide whether to replicate it.
As cities and counties finalize specifics on what to do with the money, DuRose said it’s sure to have “really good impacts” on communities.
“It’s going to be another layer and added support for services and resources already working in the community, and maybe something brand new,” he said. “I think that every bit we get can help.”
