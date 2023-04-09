By Michael Lagerquist
Special to The Free Press
To hear her talk about it, one could imagine that Jodi Bennett is a full-time North Mankato city employee. Instead, the Loyola Middle School science teacher is a seasonal employee who fills a huge need for a town with 21 parks but only four full-time parks employees.
“I love that I have flexibility in my schedule,” said Bennett, who is returning to North Mankato for her third season. “I can pretty much set my own hours and the pay is competitive. The people I work with are good people, and I really enjoy the work I do for the parks.”
She starts early and is done by 1:30 p.m., flexibility that her boss, Duane Rader, said helps make the job attractive to the seasonal employees — everyone from high school students to retirees — who often are in short supply.
Interestingly, even though many employers are finding it hard to hire workers they need, local city representatives say this year it has actually been easier than in the past. Stronger efforts to bring back previous seasonal workers, and then making it easier for them to apply and get hired, is only part of the reason, they say.
St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said, “We’ve been thinking about it since our last season wrapped up.” Because the biggest competition is fast-food restaurants and the like, they saw themselves raising pay to remain competitive. They also marketed to new residents, including immigrants.
“It feels like we’re going to have more applications,” he said of those efforts’ success. The city knows how many hours the work will take, and they can be flexible in hiring people who request limited hours as long as they cover the total hours needed with others.
Cities utilize seasonal employees in several departments: parks workers who do everything from keeping parks clean to planting and caring for flowers; public works employees who may spend the season patching roads and helping with other small construction projects and utilities; and lifeguards and concessions workers at the municipal pool.
“We have always looked to our local swim teams and swim students to be lifeguards and will continue to do so,” said Sandy Bromley, aquatics and recreation supervisor at the city of North Mankato. “Applications for attendants/non-lifeguard staff have surprisingly increased in quantity this year.”
Higher numbers come through recruitment and retention.
“Additional recruiting for us has sent us to MSU to job fairs to catch already certified college kids looking for summer work,” she continued. Students who are certified in first aid/CPR — who sometimes get certified after one season as attendants and non-lifeguard staff — earn more per hour.
Crissy Makela has 28 years in as a West High School math teacher and 27 as the head soccer coach. She also is entering her third summer as a North Mankato seasonal employee.
“I have only been a mower,” she said of her jobs. “A fellow teacher had been a mower about four years ago. He had talked to me in the hall about being a mower and the good experience he had. He mentioned he wasn’t returning and I thought it was an interesting opportunity.”
Recommendations are another good way to get new workers, said Diane Biedschied, city of Mankato human resources specialist. They haven’t had to offer incentive pay to do so because so many have a good experience that they like to share and then work with friends, she said.
Kloey Christiansen represents another segment of seasonal employee. The Mankato native is currently a sophomore in Minnesota State’s Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services Resource Management Program.
She was a North Mankato public works employee last year who painted and stained picnic tables and benches, planted and watered plants, cleaned up and did maintenance at parks following events, and inspected playground equipment, among other jobs.
“The reason I started this job was to gain experience within my major and out in the field,” Christiansen said. “I worked the entire summer, including weekends, last year from when I ended school to when I started in late August.”
Typically, seasonal employees work Monday-Friday, Rader said. When someone is willing to work additional hours, like Christiansen, and the needs are there, they can pick up additional hours.
“Having a 40-hour-a-week and 80-hour paycheck have assisted me with paying for my education without taking any loans out,” she said. This schedule is perfect for workers who want to earn as much money in a short time as possible and return to college in August.
Her experience highlights one of the main goals of cities hiring seasonal employees. They work to match the right person, who could be seeking the summer job for a variety of reasons, with the job that matches those wants. This leads to a good experience and good word-of-mouth advertising for future jobs.
In Mankato, all public works operations seasonal staff are hired at $15/hour, said Sheila Huber, director of human resources. Returning staff members, however, receive a 3% increase over their last year’s rate.
“We did need to increase other divisions’ seasonal hourly rate to $18/hour in order to get applicants,” she said, “but these are areas that are more labor intensive. We are seeing more applicants now since making that increase.”
In St. Peter, a seasonal employee with a Class B driver’s license who can be included to drive a truck can make about $20/hour, Prafke said. Everyone stressed that while they utilize students as young as 14, you must be at least 18 to hold one of these positions with greater responsibility.
While the summer income can be important for teachers as well as current students such as Christiansen, the satisfaction goes beyond the paycheck.
“I have been able to work for and alongside really good people, a new circle of people, that I didn’t really know before,” Makela said.
“There is a great deal of satisfaction that comes from work like this,” Bennett said. “It means so much when community members will stop and talk to you and thank you for what you are doing and tell you that they appreciate what you do.”
Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter each still have seasonal positions to fill, according to those doing the hiring. People can check out employment pages on city websites to find a position that works for them. Because these positions are important to the city summer operations, accommodations can be made.
“I still have four positions in the park department that I’m looking for people,” North Mankato’s Rader said. “I’ve had a few applications where we’re in discussions right now.”
Outdoor work such as planting flowers and removing trees and debris will begin as soon as weather allows, and with this weekend’s warmer temperatures and sunshine, that could be soon.
“We look forward to seasonal people coming in and helping do stuff like that,” he said.
