By Dana Melius
Special to the Free Press
Cindy Jackelen, of Henderson, checked her rain gauge, difficult to judge this time due to the April 1 snowstorm. But she plans to be ready next time to help state officials collect weather and climate data.
Jackelen was one of more than 600 citizen volunteers who signed up during a March promotional effort by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
The CoCoRaHS is a national network of volunteers who measure precipitation with a standard 4-inch rain gauge, then submit the information to their respective state officials. Minnesota continues to have the most citizen volunteers in the U.S., according to Luigi Romolo, a state climatologist in the DNR’s Division of Ecological and Water Resources.
“The data from these volunteers is extremely important to us for monitoring drought, monitoring flooding, verifying high rainfall and snowfall totals,” Romolo stated in a March press release asking for more citizen volunteers.
And Minnesotans responded in record fashion, easily beating the state’s 2022 record sign-up of 365.
“We’ve won the (national) competition three years in a row,” Romolo said as the campaign wrapped up. “We’re kind of running away with it (this year).”
For volunteers such as Jackelen, a retired educator, it’s both a way to contribute to state climate efforts and provide a teaching moment and time with grandchildren.
“I have all the training materials in my inbox,” Jackelen said, “So in March, I finally signed up for the training.”
Nature and being outside are part of Jackelen’s regular ritual, and having returned to her hometown Henderson after living in Colorado, she’s well aware of the potential for flooding along the Minnesota River. So, it’s an effort that hits close to home.
“Whenever you’d watch the news out of the Twin Cities, you’d never see Henderson,” she added, hoping to change that. “A couple of years ago, my grandson and I also took a weather spotter class.”
CoCoRaHS, a national nonprofit organization, was founded after a July 1997 flash flood devastated Fort Collins, Colorado. It became a national volunteer network in 2010, now with over 20,000 volunteers, and has since expanded internationally. Network affiliates also provide classroom resources for K-12 instructors.
Volunteers must purchase a standard 4-inch rain gauge and have internet access to submit reports. For snowfall reporting, volunteers utilize a 2-foot by 2-foot plywood board and a 1/10th snow ruler to accurately measure totals.
Why do Minnesotans respond in record numbers? While the state does a good job in marketing the network, “people here really care about the weather,” Romolo said.
“It’s a testament that Minnesotans are citizen advocates,” he said. “Being able to contribute is important to Minnesotans.”
And volunteers were kept busy, recording April 1 snowfall totals to the National Weather Service, other state officials and media outlets. With some regions of the state recording as much as 9 inches of wet, heavy snow to kick off the month, the 2022-23 season after that storm ranked third highest at 89.7 inches.
The National Weather Service also promotes the CoCoRaHS Network, as well as SkyWarn, and the more in-depth Citizen Weather Observer Program and the NWS’ own Cooperative Weather Observer effort.
“The information provided by ordinary citizens to the NWS is absolutely vital to our ability to provide timely weather warnings and to verify those warnings,” said a recent NWS website post.
Still, Romolo said additional citizen volunteers are needed in southern Minnesota. Any of the volunteer weather watch programs are great ways for citizens and families to participate, he added. To sign up or for more information, visit CoCoRaHS.org.
“It is a great activity. It’s a great family activity. And it’s a way to get kids involved in science,” he said.
