MANKATO — A presentation about the city’s update to the Riverside North Redevelopment Plan is planned during a virtual open house 6 p.m. Monday.
The priority "brownfield" redevelopment plan considers future uses of land near Highway 169, development concepts and road alignment concepts.
Officials at the meeting will listen to feedback from the public regarding the plan to utilize undeveloped property.
No password is required to join the live open house at: ow.ly/hYNm50AVF08.
The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-301-715-8592, then as prompted, enter meeting ID: 822 1120 7772.
Feedback also may be submitted by calling 387-8711; emailed to: ckramlinger@mankatomn.gov; mailed to: Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001; or placed in a drop box in front of the Intergovernmental Center.
A recording of the presentation and meeting materials will be available on Mankato's Community Development webpage after the event.
For more information, 387-8711.
