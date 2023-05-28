 

City 

 Local Gvt. Aid

% increase 

Public safety aid 

 Mankato $8,474,206 12.1 $1,955,507
 North Mankato $2,283,070 14.7 $632,801
 St. Peter $3,633,535 10.1 $527,997
 Waseca $3,590,037 12.5 $403,503
 Le Sueur $1,237,749 15.4 $184,707
 Le Center $972,302 10.6 $110,229
 Gaylord $974,962 8.6 $101,215
 New Ulm $5,089,379 11.7 $615,691
 St. James $2,260,513 12.7 $207,812
 Blue Earth $2,329,834 10.7 $138,148
 Madelia $1,093,749 9.8 $104,497
 Eagle Lake $749,370 7.1 $143,617
 Lake Crystal $906,890 11.1 $111,323
 Mapleton $688,082 9.1 $74,434
 Madison Lake $230,793 22.5 $55,049
 Good Thunder $202,476 9.9 $24,461
 Skyline $22,916 40.7 $12,515
 St. Clair $295,773  7 $32,644
 Pemberton $49,233 17.9 $9,977
 Amboy $184,651 12.1 $23,280
 Vernon Center $81,424 13.7 $14,265
 Nicollet $328,788 13.5 $50,979
 Courtland $117,564 22.7 $32,469
 Janesville $959,906 11.5 $106,641
 Waterville $582,724 6.9 $76,753
Henderson $347,098 8.4  $42,709
 Kasota $214,054 9.5 $31,200
 Cleveland $229,046 13 $33,213

 Elysian

 $22,503 14.8 $31,944

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video