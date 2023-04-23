By Mark Fischenich
mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — The developer of the largest housing project now being proposed in Mankato has asked the City Council to approve a 172-page environmental review of the planned east-side subdivision and determine that additional environmental studies are unnecessary.
The mix of houses and apartments, which also will include a small commercial component, is projected to eventually be home to more than 2,200 people.
Developer John Mesenbrink of Mesenbrink Construction and Engineering of Prior Lake is asking the council to sign off on an environmental assessment worksheet for the project on May 8, a step that would officially conclude that a more extensive study known as an environmental impact statement is unnecessary. The environmental examination is a state requirement for large projects, including most subdivisions that have more than 250 houses or 375 apartment units.
Mesenbrink is proposing 112 single-family homes and 713 apartment units, along with roughly eight retail/commercial stores — one of which is expected to be a convenience store.
The Free Press reported on Mesenbrink’s interest in developing the 105-acre subdivision in August 2021 when city officials warned Blue Earth County that Hoffman Road would need to be extended past County Road 12 if the project moved forward. More details on the scope of the planned subdivision were published by the Twin Cities business magazine Finance and Commerce earlier this year after the EAW was initiated.
The subdivision, which Mesenbrink intends to begin constructing next year, will be just east of County Road 12, northeast of Prairie Winds Middle School and southeast of the Blue Earth County Justice Center and the Minnesota Department of Transportation district headquarters.
The preliminary layout of the subdivision shows a commercial/apartment building, along with a planned convenience store and carwash, facing County Road 12 on the westernmost part of the parcel south of the extension of Hoffman Road. Just to the east would be a large cluster of apartment buildings and associated parking lots and garages.
Farther east would be roughly 70 single-family homes on the south of the extended Hoffman Drive and about 50 more north of Hoffman. The northern side of the development would consist of a stormwater retention pond, green space and an existing wetland that would be left in place. Mesenbrink intends to develop the property from west to east over five to 10 years depending on market conditions. When completed, the easternmost homes in the new development will be only about 1.2 miles from the Eagle Lake city limits.
Because all but the wetland/greenspace on the northern edge of the property has been farmed for many years, the environmental assessment did not appear to identify any major issues in converting it to commercial and residential uses.
Agencies providing input included the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state Historic Preservation Office and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Consultants hired to complete the EAW for Mesenbrink assessed the potential greenhouse gas emissions, wastewater generation and traffic impacts of the development — assessments that provided detail on plans for the area. The sewage portion of the report, for instance, included estimates that an average of three people were expected to be living in the single-family homes and 2.7 residents were projected in the apartments — a total of 2,261 residents when the subdivision is completed.
Along with the housing elements of the project, the environmental assessments are also based on a 5,400-square-foot convenience store and a commercial/apartment building that would be home to 21,000 square feet of retail space.
The development is projected to have a significant impact on traffic on Hoffman Road. The road in that area currently carries 2,000 vehicles a day, a number that is expected to grow to 2,366 by 2045 even if the 105-acre parcel is left as farmland. But if the subdivision is constructed, the number of daily vehicles is estimated to increase to just under 5,800.
Traffic on County Road 12 is anticipated to soar from 4,000 daily vehicles now to 16,661 in 2045 under the “no build” scenario — a number projected to reach 19,197 if the subdivision is completed. Traffic on Highway 22, already one of the city’s busiest roadways with 18,859 daily trips in the area of Hoffman Road, is projected to grow by nearly 7,500 over the next 23 years and by more than 8,500 if the Mesenbrink project is built.
The signalized intersection of Hoffman Road and Highway 22 will need to be improved in the next two decades to avoid lengthy vehicle backups during morning and afternoon rush hours, according to the detailed traffic analysis in the EAW. The problems would occur even without the new subdivision, although the backups would be somewhat exacerbated by it.
Mesenbrink, who could not be reached for comment last week, will need to obtain multiple municipal zoning approvals and other permits in the months ahead before breaking ground on the project.
The planned subdivision is nearly 20 years in the making. Mesenbrink purchased the 105 acres as two adjoining parcels in 2005 from Phyllis Wilmes and Agnes Wilmes for a combined price of $933,615, according to county tax records. The land now carries an assessed market value of nearly $2.29 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.