MANKATO — In November 2017, the Mankato City Council offered up a five-acre city-owned lot in a prime location for redevelopment. Now, 25 months later, the lot remains vacant and city leaders are debating what to do next.
The former home to Mankato’s Public Works Department — the last undeveloped parcel of its size near the city center — was set to become a $25 million mix of 80 affordable apartments, a day care center and park-like green space.
But that ambitious redevelopment plan from the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership appears to be dead after failing for two straight years to win millions of dollars worth of low-income housing tax credits that were a central element of the financing for the project.
The City Council is left to weigh potential next steps, including whether to give up on hopes of transforming the site into a large low-income housing complex after the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency twice rejected the idea.
Council member Karen Foreman wonders if it’s time to move beyond affordable housing.
“Maybe we need to look at a more open-ended request for proposals,” she said earlier this week. “... Maybe there’s something else out there that would get it back on the tax rolls. It hasn’t been on the tax rolls for decades.”
Slayton-based SWMHP’s exclusive rights to redevelop the site have now expired, and it appears unlikely the nonprofit will attempt to persuade the council to give it another year to resurrect the project.
“They seemed not interested,” City Manager Pat Hentges said. “I wouldn’t say I’d entirely rule that out. What we’re going to do is go back to them, go back to the other two proposers and say, ‘What are your thoughts?’”
SWMHP and a pair of other developers submitted proposals to the city two years ago, and each contained low-income housing that would have required financing from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
A selection committee — which included Council President Mike Laven, Council members Jenn Melby-Kelley and Dennis Dieken, and city staff — opted for the SWMHP project because it “went the furthest to meet the needs of the community, including supportive and affordable housing, as well as child care needs.”
Another proposal from Cohen-Esrey Development Group of Overland Park, Kansas, offered the potential to be even more sweeping than the one offered by SWMHP, although it didn’t have a day care component that appeared to be the deciding factor in the council choosing SWMHP.
The Cohen-Esrey redevelopment was composed of two phases. The $15 million first phase included a four-story 50-unit apartment building reserved for people earning less than 60 percent of the area median income and 24 townhouses aimed at people making roughly the median income. It also includes a small commercial building for a restaurant, store or office space.
A $20 million future phase — contingent on Cohen-Esrey purchasing three acres of adjacent privately owned land where the Meats and More (Chip Steak) store and a century-old warehouse are — would have added a 75-unit apartment building and 24 more townhomes.
A third less-detailed $25 million proposal, offered by from Joseph Development of Rochester and the Mankato-based Tailwind Group, included a 12,000-square-foot retail/office building on the west side of the parcel and a 68-unit workforce-housing project on the northeast end of it. Roughly a quarter of the lot was set aside for undetermined future development.
The SWMHP plan, which also had a component providing housing and services aimed at families at risk of homelessness, was selected despite a $1 purchase offer for the 5-acre city-owned parcel. Cohen-Esrey offered $450,000 for the land, and Joseph Development proposed a $300,000 payment.
Looking to the future, Hentges said the question is if there’s something about the site that MHFA dislikes or if there was a problem with SWMHP’s specific proposal. City officials are hoping for a meeting or at least a conference call with the state agency to get answers to those questions to see if affordable housing is still a realistic goal or if the idea needs to be dropped.
“We’ve got to see if MHFA sees value in the site,” he said.
Alternatives include initiating discussions with the owner of an existing affordable housing building in the city center “to potentially relocate the affordable units to this site, should that option be determined to be viable,” according to a memo to the council. The council, operating as the city’s Economic Development Authority, was previously told in 2016 there is a threat the downtown building could be converted to a market-rate apartment complex rather than continue being dedicated to very-low-income renters.
The old Public Works site isn’t the only option being considered, however, for relocation of those units. The city also has a goal of redeveloping the downtown Hy-Vee property as a multi-use development with a new Hy-Vee possibly topped with low-income housing and a skyway connection across Riverfront Drive.
If the Public Works site isn’t targeted for affordable housing, alternatives include office, market-rate residential or commercial uses. While the location — bordered by Highway 169, Riverfront Drive and Sibley Parkway — might have been an appealing spot for retail in past decades, Hentges noted the glut of empty retail stores and open lots zoned for commercial uses on Mankato’s east side.
“We haven’t had a lot of commercial interest right now,” he said.
Whatever direction the council decides to go with the Public Works site, Hentges doesn’t think the decision should be rushed.
“I think it’s better to be thoughtful and very methodical on this,” he said.
