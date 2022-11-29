MANKATO — From Thursday until Dec. 8, a seat on each Mankato city bus will be reserved in honor of Rosa Parks.
Parks refused to give up her seat while riding a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, and her decision helped end racial segregation on public facilities.
Each saved seat will feature a sign reminding riders how Parks' quiet strength made a seat available to everyone.
In addition, riders are encouraged to learn more about Parks by using the QR code included on the sign to access resources available through the Blue Earth County Library.
Partners on this effort include the city of Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Mankato YWCA and Blue Earth County. This is the third year that partners have collaborated on this effort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.