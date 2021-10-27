MANKATO — Twelve contest-winning photos have been selected to be featured in Mankato's 2022 print calendar.
Mankato resident Terri Michels' "Down the Lazy River" earned first-place honors. The photo is featured on the cover of the calendar and also will be featured on the page for April.
The second-place winner "Pondering the Beauty" by Sister Mary Kay Gosch is featured on the the cover of the fall/winter edition of "City News" and will be used on the calendar's October page.
Framed enlargements of the photos by Michels and Gosch, along with engraved plaques crediting the photographers, are on display at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Photographs chosen as winners for the remaining pages of the month:
January — "Sunrise Over Silos" by Daniel Burhop, of Mankato.
February — "Blue Earth County Courthouse Looking Up" by Aidan Gravelle, of Vernon Center.
March — "Downtown Silos" by Stacy Wachtel, Lake Crystal.
May — "One Bright Star" by Chris Brand, of Lake Crystal.
June — "Sibley Park" by Sarah Denn, of Cleveland.
July — "Fireworks" by Mansoor Ahmad, of Mankato.
August — "Ott Cabin" by Rivers Nelson, of Mankato.
September — "Reflections" by Tanner Luetjens, of Mankato
November — "Betsy has an Autumn Adventure" by Maranda Miller, of St. Peter.
December — "The Snowy Neighborhood" by Ryan Sollinger, of Mankato.
Michels, as a result of the first-place finish, received a $100 gift certificate from Quality 1 Hour Photo/SPX Sports for use at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The calendar will be inserted in the fall/winter print edition of "City News" that will be mailed to Mankato residents Monday or soon after. A limited number of calendars are available at the Intergovernmental Center's front desk.
Mankato's calendar features public meeting dates and locations, contact information, 24-hour service numbers and key city service messages. The calendar also showcases the city’s quality of life, spaces and places.
"Hometown Pride" was the theme for this year's contest. Free Press Photo Editor Pat Christman judged the entries.
