MANKATO — The City Center Partnership has brought back the popular Let It Glow, Kato! window display contest, which had its inaugural run last year.
All City Center businesses, from retail to hospitality to professional services and more, are encouraged to decorate their windows with festive holiday displays.
The competition will include People’s Choice for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place with cash prizes ranging from $250 to $1,000 and a 1st place trophy. Online voting will start with the Kato Local promotion on Nov. 19 and go through midnight Dec. 26.
"The first Let It Glow, Kato! competition was such a fun part of the holidays last year for our residents, visitors and businesses. It was an easy way to add some cheer and bring some needed attention to our businesses in the City Center," Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said in a statement.
Businesses can register online until Nov. 12. Mini grants in the form of $100 Visa gift cards are available to help offset the cost of buying new decorations on a first come, first served basis: citycentermankato.com/let-it-glow.
