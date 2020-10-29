MANKATO — The City Center Partnership is inviting businesses to participate in a window display contest during the holiday shopping season.
Let It Glow, Kato! will offer cash prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners and a traveling trophy.
Businesses may register online through Nov. 13.
The City Center Partnership is offering businesses mini grants in the form of gift cards to help offset the cost of buying new decorations.
Online voting by the public begins Nov. 20 in conjunction with Shop Small events. The contest will conclude at midnight Jan. 3.
More information can be found at: citycentermankato.com/let-it-glow.
