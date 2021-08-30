MANKATO — Two projects recently were selected for City Center Partnership's third phase of INFUSE: Artists on Main Street Mankato.
• Julie Dempster will produce a permanent installation along the river trail at Riverfront Park. "Mahkato Mni" should be completed by the end of the year.
Dempster chose words for the installation's title that provide insight to Dakota place names as well as serve as a reminder of the importance of water to us all, a City Center press release said.
• Amanda Wirig will create a 344-square-foot mural on the exterior of a Rock Street building in Old Town Mankato. The mural should be completed by late fall.
Wirig will paint a depiction of former Old Town mainstay, Mahowald’s, at the site of the former hardware and sporting goods business. Input from Pam Ryan, the former owner of the building, will be used for the work's pop-art design.
INFUSE is the result an initiative began three years ago by two economic development programs Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation.
Mankato was one of three pilot communities to receive funding from the initiative that explores the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization and historic preservation in the state's communities.
City Center Partnership's Aesthetics and Vitality Committee now oversees Mankato's INFUSE projects. Project funding is shared with a historic preservation organization, Rethos.
City Center Partnership, a downtown development organization, is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth.
