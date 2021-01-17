The passing of Art Petrie recently no doubt brought back memories for many people of the early transformation of downtown Mankato in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s — a process filled with passionate dedication and also missteps.
Art was an East Coast transplant whose personality cut a wide swath and who was a magnet for criticism — something he wore as a badge of pride. He, with backing of a network of investors, took over many old properties and assumed ownership of the failing downtown Mankato Mall.
His confident New Jersey persona didn’t always endear him to public officials or some of the public. He was always the best dressed man in Mankato, donning tailored suits, a silk handkerchief in his vest pocket and a series of expensive ties, including one with a bullseye on it that he wore going into meetings he knew would be acrimonious.
Those who knew him say he was an unwavering friend and philanthropist. But he always faced criticism head on. Many business and civic leaders would tell others about their beefs with The Free Press, but when Art didn’t like something we wrote about him he would always walk into the office and stand toe-to-toe with us, arguing his case and never seeming to hold a grudge.
Petrie was just one of many who reigned over the reshaping of what was a dying downtown, whose demise was capped by the closing of Brett’s Department Store in 1992.
The vibrant City Center of today is thanks to a lot of work, sometimes imperfect, done over a couple of decades.
In the late ‘70s, as much of the downtown emptied, with stores and professional offices moving to the growing Madison Avenue hilltop, an urban renewal program began. Two blocks of Front Street were closed and covered to make the Mankato Mall, which proved a futile attempt to restore a vibrant shopping district.
If there could be do-overs, most everyone would love to have saved more of the old buildings in downtown. Too many classic buildings were razed in the name of urban renewal, although some people fought, sometimes successfully, to save them.
Ironically, the part of downtown that mostly escaped the wrecking ball was Old Town, an area just outside the city core that no one then saw as a viable retail area. While it was largely boarded up for decades, it has become a charming row of successful shops, with much of its original architectural charm intact.
While the downtown mall emptied, developers kept it on life support and began finding some success in filling in with offices and entertainment.
By 1990 Starr Kriklin, who was president of First Bank Mankato, was leading a task force that would bring the biggest change to downtown — construction of a civic center and sports arena.
At the same time, ZHA consulting was hired to prepare a vison for downtown, part of which was to attract college students to the city center. “There is no indication this is a college town,” the consultants wrote.
When the civic center was built, along came hotels and bars and restaurants, and later big office buildings, creating a vibrancy and definite college town vibe in the City Center. The beleaguered downtown mall has been transformed into a successful government campus and related offices and entertainment venues.
The renaissance of the city center continues, spanning out further to the south on Front Street and north on Second Street.
The success is owed to a lot of developers and civic leaders who came before, scraping together projects and dreaming big.
