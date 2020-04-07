MANKATO — While the city of Mankato closes more outdoor recreation amenities, playgrounds and outdoor courts at schools in the Mankato Area School District remain open — at least for now.
The city announced Tuesday that city basketball, tennis and pickleball courts are now off-limits for the “benefit of health and safety” during the pandemic. Restrooms at city parks also are now shuttered.
Playgrounds were closed last week in the city of Mankato, as well as in many other cities in the region.
Mankato school officials meanwhile have not closed their playgrounds or courts. But Director of Facilities Scott Hogen said they will meet again soon to consider following the city's lead.
For now, most school playgrounds and courts are open from sunrise to sunset. The playgrounds at Franklin and Monroe elementary schools are not open to the public during normal school hours because they are being used by a district child care program.
The district has placed signs at each playground asking users to practice social distancing and wash hands when they leave. The signs also ask people not to enter if they feel sick.
Outdoor recreation is one of several exemptions to the stay-at-home order, which Gov. Tim Walz has indicated he likely will extend beyond Friday. The existing order requires outdoor enthusiasts to keep at least 6 feet away from anyone who is not a household member.
In a later release the governor's officer clarified the state would not require playgrounds to close but local jurisdictions may chose to do so.
A city announcement asks residents to limit their use of parks to walking, running and biking on trails.
