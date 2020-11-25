MANKATO — The Mankato City Council has formally agreed to provide ongoing care and maintenance to an ancient wrought-iron bridge, paving the way for the city to seek ownership of the historic structure in a three-way competition.
The council action will allow the city to submit a formal application for the Kern Bridge, an historic one-of-a-kind bowstring-arch bridge that was lifted by crane from collapsing piers on an abandoned township road southwest of Mankato. Dismantled and put in temporary storage, the 147-year-old structure was offered by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to cities and counties across Minnesota needing a pedestrian or trail bridge.
Of eight local governments expressing interest, three were encouraged to move ahead with a final application — Mankato, Watonwan County and Fergus Falls.
A winner is to be chosen in February by a panel of transportation and historic preservation officials.
Mankato is looking to use the 189-foot bridge to span the Blue Earth River, connecting Sibley and Land of Memories parks. Watonwan County proposes incorporating the bridge into a trail extension south of St. James, and Fergus Falls looks to bridge the Otter Tail River to connect two downtown parks.
The Mankato City Council’s unanimous vote pledges the city to cover local costs associated with the project and to operate and maintain the bridge in the future. Federal funds will cover 80% of the $1.8 million expense of relocating and reassembling the bridge at the winning site.
Blue Earth County, which joined MnDOT in working to save the bridge from demolition, is also supporting Mankato as the next home for the bridge. Calling it “a significant historical and cultural resource for Blue Earth County and its residents,” the County Board unanimously requested the selection panel pick Mankato.
“It would place two of Mankato’s busiest parks together,” Board Chairman Vance Stuehrenberg said. “I think it will enhance both the parks — Sibley and Land of Memories — and probably create a whole new set of post-COVID things to do.”
The city and county have joined forces to seek regional trail status — which brings access to millions of dollars in park and trail funding from the state — for a network of paths in the area, and the bridge could be a striking feature of the “Greater Mankato River Valley Trail.”
Along with connecting the two parks, the bridge would tie the city’s Minnesota River Trail to the county’s Minneopa Trail, and those trails lead to the Red Jacket Trail, the South Route Trail and Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail.
Like Stuehrenberg, Commissioner Colleen Landkamer was thinking beyond the pandemic when the Kiwanis Holiday Lights return to Sibley Park. People wanting to visit the popular Christmas display could avoid traffic jams by parking in Land of Memories and walking across the Kern Bridge to Sibley.
“When you think about it, it might even help when the lights come back on at Sibley,” Landkamer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.