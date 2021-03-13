MANKATO — It’s an issue that has a history of emerging about the time the snow melts in the spring — what to do about dog owners not cleaning up when they take the pooch for a walk.
Mankato and Blue Earth County leaders agreed it’s a problem, specifically on trails in and near the city such as the Red Jacket Trail. Finding a practical solution is more challenging.
With a new trail set for construction this year along Stoltzman Road between West High School and Rasmussen Woods Nature Area, Council member Jessica Hatanpa said she’s hearing from people who want to address the mess from the outset.
“I certainly think it’s going to be a heavily used trail,” Hatanpa said, wondering if plastic-bag dispensers could be included in the construction of the trail.
Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said the county is willing to look at adding doggie-bag dispensers there and along the Red Jacket Trail — another source of complaints about trailside waste detracting from people’s walks or bike rides. The county already has purchased a dozen dispensers with plans to place some of them at Indian Lake County Park, a walking spot that’s also generated concern about irresponsible dog owners, and at county parks such as Bray and Daly.
Because the county has a very limited parks staff, though, Thilges said his primary concern about adding dispensers is the time commitment required to keep them filled.
City officials suggested another possibility — informal plastic bag holders where neighborhood associations or other volunteers would keep them filled with plastic bags from grocery stores or other retail shops. That’s the approach used in Highland Park.
Recently hired City Manager Susan Arntz suggested a simple version of a plastic bag receptacle that people could fill with bags from home. Basic postal boxes on posts, decorated with canine-themed art, did the trick in a previous city where Arntz worked.
“We used mailboxes and some very talented students painted the mailboxes,” she said.
But County Commissioner Kip Bruender wondered if readily available plastic bags will really solve the problem. Responsible dog owners are diligent about bringing a bag with them for each walk.
“People who aren’t going to pick up waste probably aren’t going to go get the bag (from a receptacle),” Bruender said.
He suggested city and county staff take a closer look at the issue, identifying some prime locations for bag dispensers. He also wondered about placing more trash cans along trails in the hope that more dog owners would become responsible about picking it up if they didn’t have to carry it too far: “A place to put the waste is almost as important.”
The discussion, by the way, was not the sole purpose of the March meeting of the Blue Earth County-Mankato Intergovernmental Committee. The meeting agenda also included updates on joint transportation and water-quality projects.
