Sunday will be the last one — for a while at least — with regular Sunday bus service in Mankato.
Beginning May 3, Route 23 — the only route that runs on Sundays in the local transit system — will temporarily discontinue regular service, according to an announcement by the city.
The route runs from campus-area residential housing to Eagle Lake and back with stops at Aldi and Walmart. City officials have said the route's ridership has been weak in the current environment, but those who use it rely on it for grocery shopping.
Those users are asked to "dial a ride" through the transit system's Kato Flex program. People can make a reservation for a ride by calling 625-7433. Users are requested to make the reservation 24 hours in advance to secure a seat.
