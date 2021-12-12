MANKATO — In planning next year’s municipal budget, Mankato department leaders were contemplating KPIs along with revenues, expenditures, needed equipment and workforce levels.
From the police department to the civic center, staff created “Key Performance Indicators” that aim to judge whether progress is being made in serving the public, reaching goals, eliminating waste, reducing long-range expenses and improving the community.
“Almost every department has a few, and we’ll add more as time goes on,” said Susan Arntz, who just completed her first Mankato budget after replacing longtime City Manager Pat Hentges a year ago.
For the city bus system, there are obvious measures like ridership. But KPIs for Mankato Transit also include total number of reportable injuries and average distance between bus breakdowns.
At the civic center, one key performance indicator will be the rate at which groups re-book a convention, expo or other event — an indicator of their level of satisfaction. Another measure will be average attendance of at least 3,500 at Mavericks men’s hockey games. A third is topping 20 concerts a year between the main arena, the Grand Hall and the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
The latter number isn’t just a randomly selected goal, Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer told the City Council during budget discussions.
“Once you hit 20 concerts, that’s where you make the turn to being profitable,” Skophammer said.
In housing, the KPIs include increases in the number of affordable housing units in the city and the number of people participating in and successfully completing Family Self-Sufficiency workshops — a program that teaches people to manage their finances with a goal of being able to purchase their own home.
The city’s Community Development Department staff will be measured on the number of redevelopment and rehabilitation projects in areas of Mankato targeted for rejuvenation, the turn-around time for building permits and more.
The Public Safety Department will be measuring, among other things, crime clearance rates and the number of use-of-force complaints.
For construction projects, the Public Works Department will be looking to reduce the average variance between the estimated cost of upcoming projects and the actual bids received from contractors. Another measure will be the percentage of projects where staff and consulting costs are held to less than 10% of construction costs.
The department will also be tracking snowplowing, specifically the average percentage of streets and trails cleared within eight hours of a storm.
Parks will be judged on how frequently playground equipment passes inspections and the percentage of flower beds completed.
And another goal is to keep equipment from breaking down — what Public Works Director Jeff Johnson calls “unscheduled maintenance.”
“A lot of that can be done through preventative maintenance and doing it on time,” Johnson said.
That’s an example of how less can be more — timely maintenance brings a reduction in costly and time-consuming emergency fixes.
“For me, it’s trying to find a way of deciding ‘Are we doing better?’” Arntz said of the KPI program. “And doing more isn’t necessarily better.”
Another case of more not being good would be providing temporary shelter to homeless people. A better measure of real progress is finding long-term homes for most of the homeless population, which would mean less need for temporary shelter.
Mankato’s municipal employees were already thinking that way, Arntz said, particularly because so many have been trained in the High Performance Organization model implemented under Hentges but somewhat sidetracked by the pandemic. KPIs will formalize that thinking moving forward.
While performance measures will be a critical element of Mankato’s next five-year strategic plan, which will be crafted in 2023, they are also intended to be on the minds of city employees on a daily basis.
“Over time, this will become a piece of how we operate,” Arntz said.
Eventually, Arntz hopes to make periodic reports to the council on progress by different departments in their individual performance measures. Those sorts of reports already happen every quarter on city expenditures, revenues and investment returns.
“I would hope we’d be able to give them some updates on the KPIs as well,” she said.
