MANKATO — A new mural, PrideFest, a chamber music festival and six other local initiatives by nonprofits would receive taxpayer-funded contributions under the proposed distribution of annual community grants by the city of Mankato.
The City Council budgets $15,000 a year for grants to music, art and other quality-of-life programming, although city leaders have traditionally been frugal with the allocation and rarely approve the entire amount. For 2021, however, a committee of staff and council members is recommending all $15,000 be distributed — still less than half of what was requested.
Only one applicant — The Christopher Center — received the entire amount solicited. The organization, which is in the Madison East Center and provides services for young children with autism and their families, is looking to expand to provide child care services. Its entire $2,500 request was endorsed by the selection panel.
Two other organizations, Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and Mankato Area 77 Lancers, are also recommended for $2,500 grants — half the amount each requested. Twin Rivers is planning a mural along the Rock Street corridor between Old Town and Riverfront Park, using youth artists to create the mural this summer. And the Lancers will use the funding for general expenses to continue providing a pair of free concerts open to the public during the summer months — Meet the Lancers and Pie in the Park.
Minnesota Makers and Artist Guild is to receive $2,000 of $5,000 requested to provide technology, tools, training and space to artisans, entrepreneurs, hobbyists and makers in the community. Also known as Mankato Makerspace, the organization operates out of a shop on Third Avenue and has slated the grant for new programming that will include outreach to youth.
Julie Dempster is to receive $1,500 of $2,500 requested to create a watershed map made of sheet metal to be placed in Riverfront Park, overlooking the Minnesota River.
Four organizations asked for $2,500 and were recommended for $1,000:
• Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Theatre is looking to produce the play “The Auction,” performances of which will be free and open to the public.
• South Central Minnesota Pride plans to use the funds to help cover park costs and other expenses for PrideFest 2021.
• ProMusica Minnesota, with Bethany Lutheran College as fiscal sponsor, is planning summertime youth education opportunities and professional chamber music concerts through the ProMusica Chamber Music Festival.
• The South Sudanese Community of Minnesota is to use the funding for mental health services for youth struggling with drugs, child abuse, unemployment and other issues.
Davori Productions Company, which operates as the Mankato Playhouse in the Mankato Place mall, was the only organization this year to be rejected for any funding.
The organization sought $5,000 for new lighting equipment in its theater, but the selection panel believed the theater company could generate the money through program fees, sponsorships or other fundraising.
The entire council is expected to approve the grants at its April 12 meeting.
