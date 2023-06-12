MANKATO — City leaders offered strong support Monday for an $18 million initiative to create a homeless shelter and supportive housing development on a vacant municipal lot just west of Mankato’s downtown.
The facility — to be created through a partnership of county, city, state, federal, nonprofit and private organizations — aims to provide a full range of housing in a single three-story building while offering assistance with chemical dependency, health issues, transportation, employment and other needs of clients.
Although the comprehensive approach has proven successful in pulling people out of homelessness in some larger cities, it would be the first of its kind in outstate Minnesota, according to organizers.
“I think this is awesome,” said Council member Kevin Mettler, who works in the court system with people struggling with drug dependency.
Council member Michael McLaughlin, who worked with homeless veterans earlier in his career, was similarly praiseworthy.
Nonetheless, Mettler, McLaughlin and other council members — acting in their role as Mankato’s Economic Development Authority — tossed numerous questions at the project team, some appearing to be aimed at preempting possible community concerns.
Mettler said he had heard questions about whether the location of the facility — just north of Burger King and Cub Foods West along Poplar Street — would bring homeless people too close to West High School and the YMCA.
They’re residing there even now, according to the partnership.
“The bridge that is closest (to the proposed site) is already home to many of our guests,” answered Erica Koser, co-director of Connections Shelter, the current provider of overnight shelter to homeless individuals.
And the Salvation Army, which provides daytime shelter, is also just a stone’s throw away.
Neither Connections Ministry nor the Salvation Army provides services 24 hours a day, 12 months a year. Partners for Housing offers year-round, 24-hour shelter for families but not for singles.
Recognizing the gaping holes in services, the coalition including Partners for Housing, Connections, Blue Earth County, the city and others have been meeting on an almost weekly basis for the past two years. The $18 million development is what they’ve come up with to offer a more complete solution to meet the needs of unhoused residents, according to Nancy Bokelmann, housing coordinator for the city and the county.
The level of cooperation is remarkable, according to Justin Eilers of Trellis Company, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit affordable housing provider that has signed on to serve as the developer of the Mankato project.
“I feel Trellis is jumping in on quite a community project,” Eilers said.
County Administrator Bob Meyer said Blue Earth County’s $2 million contribution, using one-time federal funds from the American Recovery Act, will help meet a long-term goal of tackling the root causes of homelessness — something that must start with reliable shelter from the elements.
“It’s very hard to address issues of chemical dependency, mental health, those sorts of things when a person doesn’t know where they’re going to spend the night,” Meyer said.
The shelter and related housing, which could be open as soon as the fall of 2025 if state funding is approved later this year, would offer 20 emergency beds for people with nowhere to sleep.
For those who aren’t just passing through Mankato, 30 non-congregate units — housing two or three individuals — would be offered for a month or two while the occupants attempt to get their lives stabilized. And 40 supportive housing apartments — a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments — would be available for folks who might not be readily welcomed in other apartment buildings.
Organizers pledge to ensure that the full range of supportive services will be available to clients. And even those who show up as active users of alcohol or drugs will find the door open.
“We’re not turning people away because they’re hard to serve,” Bokelmann said. “That’s why they’re here — because they’re hard to serve.”
The EDA unanimously instructed staff to prepare a resolution endorsing the project, which will be included in an application for federal tax credits and state funding. While the success of that application, along with the county contribution and a $100,000 EDA loan, is integral to the financing plan, a local fundraising campaign is also planned.
