MANKATO — Mankato’s Community Development Department is looking for ideas from residents regarding affordable housing and other community needs.
The city is drafting a Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Plan, which determines how Mankato will spend federal funds targeted for housing assistance and a wide variety of other initiatives. A separate affordable housing plan is also being developed.
People often think of housing vouchers and affordable housing projects when they hear of federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. But some of the funding can also be used for to meet other community needs — parks, home rehabilitation help, access to medical care, food programs, financial literacy and more, said Kristin Prososki, associate director of housing and economic development.
“At least in the past, a lot of the needs have been housing needs,” Prososki said.
Input received in upcoming meeting and via the city’s website also will be used as the city develops an affordable housing plan as part of its strategic planning process.
Residents interested in talking about housing and social services needs can attend hourlong discussions either at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 or 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. Those looking to focus more on community development needs can attend meetings at 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.
SoundOff Mankato, the city’s online citizen engagement tool, also will be accepting written comments.
Future opportunities to comment on draft versions of the plans will come later this winter and spring before the plans are finalized.
