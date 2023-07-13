Bringing more commercial/retail development along Lookout Drive in upper North Mankato has been a focus for the city.
“We’ve looked at opportunities in the Marie Lane/Lookout Drive area,” said North Mankato City Planner Matt Lassonde.
That stretch, from South Central College and the Mankato Clinic on the north and Casey’s on the south, before Lookout starts going down the hill, has a mix of various businesses and a line of single-family homes.
But there are also vacant properties along and within a block or so of Lookout Drive that could be the focus of new commercial development. Lassonde said those properties had in the past been targeted for future residential development, but the city is looking at converting some of them to be used for commercial/retail.
The city is doing another round of public input on the Lookout Drive Area Plan, with a virtual open house available online (northmankato.com/lookout-drive-plan) from July 19 to Aug. 2, where people can leave feedback. Details of the Area Plan are not yet on the website but will be soon.
While an earlier Lookout Drive Corridor study looked at future transportation changes on Lookout — including possibly reducing the number of lanes in some stretches and adding walking/biking trails — this plan focuses on economic potential in the area, Lassonde said.
“It looks at opportunities for housing, economic development and non‐motorized transportation.”
He said redesigns of the road itself are years off.
“We don’t have any funding to do it. There aren’t any real traffic problems out there with speeding or crashes.” He said that gaining state and federal funding usually hinges on fixing dangerous stretches of roads.
But attracting more commercial/retail and more residential, likely multi-family, will be the focus in the coming years.
Travis Larson, an Edward Jones financial adviser who has an office at 1457 Lookout Drive, said he’s followed the discussion on the area.
“I liked the street renderings I saw. This is a really active street with kids and families walking and biking and a lot of traffic.”
He thinks there is more economic potential for commercial/retail businesses.
“Our traffic here is good for us. I don’t plan to move anytime soon; I like it here,” Larson said.
South Central College is a major presence in the corridor, with more than 1,200 students who physically attend school on the campus. But a survey of students found not many were necessarily looking for more ways to walk or bike to campus. The survey results showed only a few live near campus, with most commuting by vehicle from their residences.
Some students said they would be interested in finding an apartment near the campus if there were more options available.
Students said that amenities that would entice them to move closer to campus would be a grocery store, gym, coffee shop, affordable rent and more dining options.
Down the road
While the city’s focus on economic opportunity and development has been on the middle section of the Lookout Drive corridor, the earlier transportation study looked at the entire stretch from the bottom of the Lookout Drive Hill, past Highway 14 out to the apartment and industrial development area north of the city.
Although any final road redesigns are a long way off, public input and staff recommendations generated a few preferences. People were looking for more biking/walking paths, more trees and greenery, and safety elements for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing Lookout.
Some plans envision changing the hill from four lanes to three — two lanes up and one lane down. The middle section atop the hill brought concepts that included reducing the road from its current five lanes and adding a green median. North of Highway 14, Lookout Drive/County Road 13, concepts focused on making it safer and easier for the mix of car and heavy truck traffic that uses the road.
