MANKATO — The three remaining finalists for Mankato city manager, when they arrive for interviews Thursday and Friday, will likely have interesting experiences to share about leading cities in Minnesota, California and South Dakota.
But they might struggle to top the story from the fourth finalist — George Lahanas, city manager of East Lansing, Michigan — describing a mid-July council meeting in his city.
"I'm humiliated to be a part of this council. ... I'm going to leave this circus to the fools that are left," said East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier, according to a story in the local newspaper. "It's been great working with two of you, the rest of you — sayonara.”
Beier, before she and another council member resigned mid-meeting, advised Lahanas to plot an escape route of his own.
Lahanas initially took that advice, applying for the Mankato job that will become available with the upcoming retirement of longtime City Manager Pat Hentges. After being selected by a search committee as one of four finalists, though, Lahanas withdrew from consideration.
That leaves Vermillion, South Dakota, City Manager John Prescott; Waconia City Administrator Susan Arntz; and Wasco, California, City Manager Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez.
While none of the three appears to have dealt with the level of council drama as Lahanas — who saw two of five council members resign and the city attorney terminated in that July 15 meeting — they offer a variety of backgrounds and experiences.
The City Council is expected to make an offer to one of the three following deliberations at a special meeting Friday afternoon.
John Prescott
A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Prescott has been city manager for 15 years in Vermillion, home to the University of South Dakota. Prior to that, he spent more than 12 years in the municipal government of Kearney, Nebraska, as assistant to the city manager and assistant city manager.
Prescott has an undergraduate management degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1989 and a master's of public administration from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, in 1991.
While Vermillion, with a population of fewer than 11,000, is just a quarter the size of Mankato, it offers a similar range of services, including its own police and fire departments and a municipal airport, plus a few responsibilities absent in Mankato — a city-owned electrical utility, a city landfill and a municipal library.
Since taking the top job in Vermillion in 2005, Prescott has overseen the construction of a new City Hall, major park upgrades including a new municipal swimming pool, a large expansion of the library, power system upgrades, the renovation of the water and sewer plants — which doubled their capacity — and improvements to the quality and appearance of downtown streets.
Last year Vermillion settled a lawsuit filed by police officer Jessica Newman that made claims of verbal and physical harassment and a hostile work environment in the city police department from 2013 to 2018, according to the Vermillion Plain Talk and the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
"Rather than engage in lengthy litigation, the city engaged in discussions with Ms. Newman and her attorney," Prescott told the Plain Talk. "The matter has been amicably resolved and a settlement agreement will be forthcoming."
The Argus Leader later reported the city agreed to provide sexual harassment training for its police employees, overhaul the department’s system for promotions and evaluations, rewrite its sexual harassment policy, and pay Newman and her lawyers $17,500.
In a relatively short cover letter to the Mankato City Council, Prescott emphasized his 25 years of experience in local government and his focus on building partnerships, including with the county and the university.
His references gave him a glowing recommendation, according to a report to the City Council by the Mercer Group — the search firm hired to help find top candidates.
"They just think he is wonderful, one of a kind, that just about everything about him is a strength, and they are blessed to have him serving the community," the report summarized.
Prescott was praised for his coolheaded nature in a crisis, including the current pandemic, and his communication, team-building and leadership skills.
"He is not gregarious, effusive or the backslapping type, but neither is he closed off. He is warm, kind, pleasant, open and approachable."
The only weakness identified was a tendency toward excessive competitiveness in negotiations with labor unions.
The references said if Prescott is offered the Mankato job "they won't give up without a fight. ... They aren't happy about losing him."
Prescott said he spends his free time with family, biking, reading, playing cards and doing crossword puzzles.
Susan Arntz
Arntz has been in the top appointed post in Waconia for even longer than Prescott has been in Vermillion, beginning as city administrator in 2001. Prior to that she worked in assistant administrative roles in New Brighton and Chaska.
A 1994 political science graduate of Augsburg College, Arntz earned her master's in public administration from Hamline University in 1999.
With a population of 12,370, Waconia is both smaller and less economically and culturally diverse than Mankato. The property tax base is 76% residential with some retail and little industrial, according to a credit report by Standard and Poors. The average home value tops $300,000, and the population is nearly 96% white.
The analysis of Waconia's finances by Standard and Poors is one of the accomplishments Arntz cited in interviews with the Mercer Group.
"When Ms. Arntz started, Waconia had a 22% fund balance, no long-range financial plan, no long-range capital improvement plan, and a BB- bond rating," the report to the Mankato City Council states, describing her success in pushing the Waconia council toward long-term planning. "All of these things have contributed to leading to an improved bond rating to AA+ and a recognized improvement in their overall financial position."
Other successes listed by Arntz were improving the water quality in Lake Waconia and the creation of a new "town center" that combined City Hall, a county library, the chamber of commerce, a sheriff's department substation and 68 units of senior housing.
Perhaps the most tumultuous moment of Arntz's tenure in Waconia came in 2009 when the Waconia Patriot published a story revealing the city's public utilities director had raped a 14-year-old girl the year before he was hired as a wastewater worker by the city. The man's arrest and conviction — which came in 1995 two years after the rape — occurred six years before Arntz became city administrator.
City officials at the time arranged to have the man serve his sentence in a nearby county jail and continue, through a work-release program, as a wastewater worker. Arntz and other city leaders who came later said they were unaware of his past, and he rose through the ranks to become director of the department.
"He has been an exemplary employee," Arntz told the StarTribune in 2009. "We have never had a single complaint against him."
With many members of the community strongly opposed to the man's continued employment, the council voted unanimously to fire him.
Waconia's city administration oversees a more limited set of services than Mankato. Policing is handled through a contract with the Carver County Sheriff's Office, there's no municipal airport or library, and sewage is pumped out of the city to be treated by a Twin Cities metropolitan sewer district.
Working with a small staff, Arntz said she's required to be involved in day-to-day city services and would need "to remember that she has the benefit of the amazing staff in Mankato and doesn't have to do it all," according to the Mercer Group report.
Her references were effusive in their description of her knowledge, skills, dedication and professionalism.
"References emphatically state if Ms. Arntz is hired for this position, Mankato will be getting a lot more than they think or have bargained for," the Mercer Group report summarized. "Ms. Arntz is an amazing public servant, dedicated to her job and her community, and this isn't necessarily reflected in her interview or on paper, but much more so in her actions."
Arntz said her personal interests include cooking, volunteering, "adventures with her family" and outdoor activities.
Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez
Hentges' 24-plus years as city manager will actually fall short of his predecessor's tenure. The late Bill Bassett was in the role for 28 years.
The third finalist seeking to succeed Hentges is the only one young enough to have a chance of matching those lengthy runs before reaching retirement age. A Los Angeles native, Ortiz-Hernandez earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Cal State-Northridge in 2007 and his master's of public administration from Arizona State 2½ years later.
Ortiz-Hernandez has been the city manager of Wasco, a city of 28,000 in California's San Joaquin Valley, for just over two years.
Asked by the Mercer Group about his perceived weaknesses, Ortiz-Hernandez noted he is not from Minnesota or even the Midwest and it would be natural for Mankatoans to wonder what he knows about Minnesota laws and culture.
But he said while he grew up, got his education and now works in the West, he spent more than five years in municipal jobs in the Midwest early in his career.
After working as a management analyst in the city manager's office in Casa Grande, Arizona, he was hired as the city administrator in Kearney, Nebraska, in 2013 and moved to the city manager post in Webster City, Iowa, in 2016.
Ortiz-Hernandez arrived in Webster City after the community was devastated by the closing of the Electrolux plant that had once provided 2,000 jobs. He said he led the council to shift its approach from traditional economic development strategies — and an obsession with landing one big employer — toward a philosophy aimed at broadly boosting the community's vitality and attractiveness to potential businesses.
The effort ranged from major initiatives like workforce development to smaller ones, such as the mayor and city manager spending a few hours wrapping Christmas lights around trees in the downtown.
In Wasco, Ortiz-Hernandez has largely been tackling problems, according to the background report by the Mercer Group.
"Shortly after starting as Wasco's city manager, Mr. Ortiz-Hernandez uncovered a troubling pattern of questionable and unethical actions and behavior involving former members of the city's executive leadership team," according to the report. "Mr. Ortiz-Hernandez navigated the City of Wasco through one of its most difficult periods."
Ortiz-Hernandez replaced existing department directors with mid-level staff members when he saw potential and skills that could be developed in the younger workers. The changes have also made the city's management team more reflective of Wasco's residents, who are 81% Hispanic.
He's also led the battle with state officials over a high-speed rail line that is being built through the city but not stopping there to pick up passengers. The Wasco Tribune has also reported about increases in violent crime, homelessness, and water-pressure problems caused by longstanding failures to invest in water infrastructure.
Despite the challenges, including a breach-of-contract lawsuit by a fired former finance director, the Wasco City Council appears to be happy with Ortiz-Hernandez's performance. Less than a year ago, they extended his contract by two years on top of the three years left on his initial contract, which pays him $175,000 a year.
References interviewed by the Mercer Group gushed about his abilities and qualities, saying he "has a brilliant mind and is a dedicated and driven public servant" and "an exceptional and phenomenal communicator."
They said they thought Mankato would be a good fit for him and he would be a good fit for the city.
"Mr. Ortiz-Hernandez has worked in the Midwest before, and it is where he was happiest. He and his wife want to raise their children in a place just like Mankato."
The couple has children ages 5 and 3.
