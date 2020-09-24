MANKATO — For Mankatoans who moved to the community in 1969 or later, the event that got underway Thursday and continues on Friday — picking a new city manager — has only happened once before.
After Bill Bassett got the job in 1968, there wasn't the need for another search until he retired in 1996. That's when Pat Hentges was the winner among multiple finalists to become the next city manager, and he still holds the job 24 years later.
"I'm not sure there's another city in the country that has the kind of tenure with city managers that your city has," said Jim Miller, a senior vice president with the Mercer Group, a search firm hired by the Mankato City Council. "... That is simply unheard of."
With Hentges planning to retire before the end of the year, the Mercer Group and a council search committee led by Mayor Najwa Massad settled on four finalists among 45 applicants for the job. Three agreed to visit Mankato to be interviewed, a process that started with Thursday's meeting with civic, local government and business leaders at the Mayo Clinic Event Center.
"Filling the position has weighed heavily on me, as it should," Massad told the widely-scattered, mask-wearing crowd in the large banquet hall. "... I'm here to ask for your help."
So the community leaders listened as Susan Arntz, Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez and John Prescott introduced themselves, described their leadership styles, talked a bit about their vision for Mankato, and answered questions from the crowd. About a dozen people watched via Zoom.
Before the event, the finalists were given a bus tour of Mankato lasting more than two hours.
Arntz, who has been city administrator of Waconia for 19 years, said she was impressed with what she saw, singling out the parks and outdoor recreation opportunities.
"I just want to help you continue to do the amazing things that have been done," she said.
As the top appointed municipal official in a relatively small Twin Cities exurban community, Arntz focused much of her talk on what might be perceived as weaknesses in her experience.
While Waconia's city government doesn't oversee as broad a range of services as Mankato's, such as a police department or sewage treatment plant or a municipal bus system, that just means she's needed to hone her ability to work with other agencies to provide residents with those services.
"We have to work with endless partners to make all those things happen," Arntz said.
She also directly addressed the fact that Waconia, about 96% white, doesn't have the racial or ethnic diversity of Mankato. Arntz cited a lengthy list of efforts she's made to address race and equity issues personally even as she's not been able to always persuade her city council to do the same.
"It's a huge priority for me," she said.
Ortiz-Hernandez offered almost a mirror image. While Arntz comes from a Minnesota community 57 miles away, Ortiz-Hernandez is the city manager of an 81% Hispanic community 1,800 miles away — Wasco, California.
From the start, the Los Angeles native tackled any skepticism about why a Californian would want to lead a rural Minnesota city. Ortiz-Hernandez said he's actually been aware for years of Mankato and its innovative approach to services because of his interaction with Tanya Ange, the city's former deputy city manager, in a professional association of city administrative officials.
"A lot of your values as an organization, your values as a community, are the same values I have personally and professionally," he said.
A city manager since 2013, Ortiz-Hernandez said he and his wife have been looking around the community for several days, and he couldn't help also noticing a few things that need work.
For example, the new Bridges Plaza building that's nearing completion along Second Street was impressive, he said: "When I look just up the street, I notice the broken sidewalk, the weeds growing up through it ... ."
An audience member, who said he was present when Hentges was interviewed by community leaders, noted the improvement in the number of women on hand on Thursday — roughly half compared to about one in 20 in 1996. In terms of reflecting the growing diversity of Mankato, not so much, the man said: "This is as white a group as we've always been."
Ortiz-Hernandez — citing his time as city manager in Webster City, Iowa, which had a large Laotian population — said there's no one method of getting minority populations engaged in municipal affairs. Instead, it involves identifying and talking to individuals who have standing within their community. It also requires the city to make it easy for people with language barriers to communicate with municipal government.
A woman in the crowd asked Ortiz-Hernandez, who has spent only two or three years in each of his previous city management jobs, how the Mankato job would "fit in your career path."
"This is an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime," he said, suggesting he would try to match the tenure of the previous city managers in Mankato. "And hopefully if I'm hired, it won't come for another 20 or 25 years."
Prescott described his professional background, which has largely involved running towns best known for their colleges — first in Kearney, Nebraska, and for the past 15 years in Vermillion, South Dakota. They, like Mankato, offer a full range of municipal services even though their populations are smaller.
Offering experience and an outsider's perspective, Prescott praised the values that the Mankato City Council has embedded in its guiding documents — respect, integrity, teamwork and more.
He questioned, though, whether the next city manager should simply continue the effort to implement the goals and initiatives in a strategic plan that was passed before the arrival of COVID-19 and the resulting economic recession.
"I think it's cause for us to look at our goals," he said. "... Those are some fantastic goals. We don't just throw those away."
But it might be worth reexamining the plan, which covers everything from riverfront redevelopment to improved recreational facilities, in light of the declining revenues, changes in how people interact and altered priorities.
"Why are we doing this? ... Does this still make sense? ... What are the basics we still need to deliver, how are we going to fund that?"
At the same time, Prescott talked of the importance of quality-of-life initiatives and long-term thinking. Local government isn't like a sports team trying to win a pennant or a championship.
"As a city, we're working on projects or partnerships that are 30 years down the road," he said.
Arntz, Ortiz-Hernandez and Prescott are scheduled to undergo formal interviews with the council Friday morning, and the council is hoping to pick a winner at a special meeting that afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.