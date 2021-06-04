MANKATO — City and university officials coincidentally came up with the same idea this month to get young people outside and exploring the parks and natural areas available in Mankato and beyond.
For kids, the Mankato Parks Scavenger Hunt has been launched to encourage people younger than age 18 to check out the wide variety of municipal parks.
“We’re hoping we get them out there enjoying the playgrounds and trails and just enjoying the outdoors,” said Mankato Communications Director Edell Fiedler.
The hunt, which continues through June 28, challenges kids to take photos of 20 specific subjects in city parks. The list includes self-portraits on a swing, a fishing pier, a ballfield, a trail and more. Other assignments include photos of an animal, flowers, a statue and a historical marker.
By June 28, the 20 photos are to be submitted as a collage. With parental permission, some of the photos might end up in city publications and on social media. A few entrants will be randomly chosen to receive a city gift bag.
More information is available under “Latest News” at https://www.mankatomn.gov/home.
At Minnesota State University, a similar effort is targeted at MSU students and staff via the “Explore Mankato Mavhunt.”
The free virtual scavenger hunt will ask participants to complete a variety of challenges while exploring parks, trails and other amenities in Mankato and within a few miles of the city. Weekly $50 gift cards and other prizes will be awarded in the monthlong contest.
“We wanted them to explore some of the many wonderful things Mankato and the surrounding counties have for outdoor recreation,” said Bill Tourville, assistant director of campus programs at MSU. “The more things they complete, the better chance they have of winning a prize.”
The Mavhunt will result in students and staff biking on the Red Jacket or Sakatah trails, lounging on the beach at Hiniker Pond or Duck Lake County Park, playing disc golf on the MSU course and seeing other area attractions that many students are unaware of even after several years on campus.
“You’d be surprised how many students have never walked through Rasmussen Woods and it’s literally 400 yards from their residence hall,” Tourville said.
More details, and the link to the free GooseChase app being used for the hunt, are at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/student-events-team/mavhunt/
Even with marketing and advertising efforts not yet underway, about 50 people have registered and Tourville is encouraging others to sign up.
“Just get outside and be one with nature and have fun with friends,” he said.
