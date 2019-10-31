MANKATO — Winners of the city's annual photo contest have been selected.
Todd Hanselman, of Mankato, was selected as first-place Savvy winner. His entry is "Making Music Downtown."
Jason Landrum, of Mankato, was named second-place Silver Circle winner: His entry is "Frozen Sunrise in Sibley Park."
The third-place Award of Excellence winner is John Shrestha, of Mankato. His entry is "Diversity of Mankato."
The top three winning photos will be placed in a rotating feature on the home page of Mankato's website and be used on the city's online calendar.
Hanselman was awarded a $100 gift certificate for use at Mankato Civic Center.
Enlargements of the first- and second-place winning photos will be displayed in a city building, along with a plaque that credits the image's photographer.
Contest submissions that won or received honorable mention are eligible for use throughout the year in Mankato communication pieces, such as social media and the city's website.
Free Press photographer Jackson Forderer judged this year's contest.
Quality 1 Hour Foto/SPX Sports was this year's sponsor for the contest.
