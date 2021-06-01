MANKATO — Mankato has launched a new podcast to provide information about current events in the city. Initial episodes will air on the first Tuesday of each month.
Mankato CityStream's first episode features Natural Resources Specialist Justin Lundborg's discussion about the invasive insect, Emerald ash borer.
The podcast is available on Spotify and Google Podcasts. Episodes also are available on KTV Public Access and the city's website.
