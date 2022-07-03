ST. PETER — Vendors and organizers are getting ready for the 52nd annual St. Peter Old-Fashioned Fourth of July festivities Monday at Minnesota Square Park.
The event kicks off at 10 am with the parade. Then, from noon-4 pm, attendees can enjoy Picnic in the Park celebrations with live music, food vendors and the beer garden. The event wraps up at 10 pm with fireworks.
Event vendors were out at the park Sunday setting up for the big event.
Vendor Ted Bergstrom, who runs “B. Concessions”, has been working the event for over 20 years.
He said it’s the environment that keeps bringing him back.
“Probably just the family atmosphere of it. It gets to be a large enough crowd that it just kind of feeds upon itself as exciting,” he said.
St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee said recent changes to the park will expand the event and make it more accessible.
“So many enhancements have been made to Minnesota Square Park for sidewalk accessibility, and also, there’s electricity, so we’ll have just expanded vendors. That’s really exciting for us, because we want to provide choices and just make the experience as awesome as it can possibly be,” he said.
Lee said the event helps draw thousands of people to the area.
He expects 10,000 people to make their way through the park this Monday.
“We think it’s a great big spotlight for one of Minnesota’s most awesome communities,” he said.
