The Mankato City Council offered high praise — and perhaps the most heartfelt contribution a Minnesota community can make — to the organizers of Hockey Day Minnesota this week.
“On behalf of myself and the council, please give our sincere thank you to all the people who have worked so hard on this to make it a big, big week for us here in Mankato,” Mayor Najwa Massad told David Wittenberg, co-chair of the Hockey Day Minnesota local organizing committee.
But the council didn’t just talk. It put its Zamboni where its mouth is.
The ice-resurfacing machine will be made available for the entirety of Hockey Day, which is actually an eight-day winter festival centered around dozens of youth, high school and college hockey games slated for an outdoor rink at Blakeslee Stadium.
The council even provided the machine free of charge, albeit with a list of instructions more detailed than what many parents provide for their babysitters.
In the agreement approved Monday night, the city’s 1995 Zamboni and two portable ticket booths will be available at Hockey Day from the first faceoff on Sunday to its conclusion on Jan. 23.
A contract was also approved for use of the downtown civic center as a backup site for the biggest slate of games — the Saturday, Jan. 22 contests scheduled to be televised across the five-state area by Bally Sports North, culminating in a college game between Minnesota State University’s top-ranked Mavericks and the University of St. Thomas.
While the contract for emergency use of the arena was replete with detailed legalese, City Manager Susan Arntz glossed over the possibility it will ever be needed.
“In the event ...,” Arntz said before a long pause. “I don’t want to even say it out loud because I’ll jinx it.”
The Hockey Day organizers have done pretty much everything they can to ensure the outdoor games move forward. Too cold? Large heated tents plus a bunch of wood-burning fire pits and warm food will be on hand to give respite to fans and players even in the event of sub-zero weather. Too warm? A portable chiller is in place to keep the rink’s ice from melting, something that pushed multiple games indoors during the 2012 Hockey Day on Lake Minnetonka.
Although Arntz couldn’t bring herself to mention it, the one thing that could force the games into the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center would be a blizzard or massive winter storm.
Most of the discussions between Hockey Day organizers and the city, though, have been focused on the outdoor event at Minnesota State University. Staff will provide safety inspections of facilities at and around Blakeslee, security will be enhanced by off-duty police officers and municipal workers will temporarily close streets as needed.
Most prominent, though, will be the Zamboni. While it will be rent-free, the machine comes with plenty of instructions, including that “only trained personnel shall be allowed to operate” it, that it be returned with the fuel tank at the same level as its arrival, and that Hockey Day have $2 million in liability insurance in case of a freak Zamboni-related mishap.
And, being Minnesota, there’s a clause in the contract detailing how it should be put to bed each night: “... With respect to the Zamboni, borrower will make sure to store the Zamboni in a heated and covered space when not in use on the ice.”
