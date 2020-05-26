MANKATO — City playgrounds, park bathrooms and most other park amenities are or soon will open again in Mankato.
The future of Tourtellotte Pool remains undecided, however, and there will be no animals at Sibley Park this year.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges on Tuesday night outlined plans to re-open most recreation facilities — with new precautions including new hand-washing stations and cautionary signs.
Playgrounds, which have been the subject of substantial debate among City Council members, are reopening this week.
The tape around many playgrounds already has been removed by citizens who chose not to heed the closures, Hentges told the City Council members during their Tuesday meeting.
Caution signs encouraging social distancing and other precautions will be installed near the playgrounds. It will ultimately be up to parents to take the recommended precautions, Hentges said, as the city does not have the resources to sanitize playgrounds after each use or to police those who do not maintain social distancing.
Park basketball courts are already open again, but weather has delayed the reopening of tennis and pickleball courts. The city is resurfacing the courts but rain has hampered the work. They’re now hoping to have them ready for users again by the end of next week, Hentges said.
John Sandry, president of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association, attended the virtual council meeting with questions including whether people waiting outside the courts would be counted toward the current state prohibition of any gatherings of over 10 people.
They won’t count as long as they wait from a distance, city staff advised, encouraging Sandry and the association to develop their own plan for precautions. Sandry said such a plan is already in place and they are eager to hit the courts as soon as they open.
Park bathrooms will reopen by the end of the week and will be cleaned at least twice daily.
The Land of Memories Campground won’t be ready to reopen for at least another week or two because the city needs to hire additional workers to clean its bathrooms more often, Hentges said.
The additional restroom cleaning, signs and portable hand-washing stations to be installed at some playgrounds and courts are projected to cost around $86,000.
City staff and YMCA staff are still discussing how social distancing could be maintained and if it would be financially feasible to open Tourtellotte Pool with fewer users this summer, Hentges said. The pool must remain closed through at least mid-June because it is undergoing routine maintenance.
There is one summer park tradition that will for certain not happen this year. The farm animals are not coming to Sibley Park, Hentges said, due both to social distancing and budgetary concerns.
The city’s athletic fields will be available for teams to practice once the state allows on June 1. It’s not yet clear, Hentges said, whether any tournaments will be allowed.
Park amenities were a primary point of contentions when the City Council voted 4-3 on May 11 to extend its emergency powers ordinance by another 60 days. The ordinance gives Hentges authority on pandemic-related decisions, including park closures.
Mayor Najwa Massad said she received around 25 requests to re-open the playgrounds Monday, but she was torn about the risks of doing so.
“That’s the hardest part about this pandemic: We want to do what our citizens want but we want to keep them safe at the same time,” Massad said.
Mayo Clinic Health System physician Russell Tontz provided some guidance during the virtual council meeting but did not take a side on the issue. He did confirm new research suggests the risk of contracting COVID-19 from touching a previously contaminated surface is not as great as earlier feared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.