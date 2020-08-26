MANKATO — Bars and restaurants in Mankato will see a 30% discount in their city liquor license fees — a recognition of the hard times that have hit the industry in 2020.
The city already has delayed sending out bills for the 12-month liquor licenses that took effect May 1. And when they go out Sept. 1, the charges will be nearly a third smaller than normal.
Statewide orders aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 shut down on-sale liquor sales for 80 days. That represents about 22% of the year, but the bigger discount in the liquor license fees reflects the continued economically difficulties facing bars and restaurants. Occupancy remains restricted, patrons must wear masks when they're not seated, and many customers still haven't returned to traditional habits of dining and drinking out.
The City Council unanimously approved the discount, which Council member Mark Frost said was well-received by license holders.
"I talked to one of the bar owners today and they were pretty happy about the fact the city is taking this into account," Frost said during the Monday meeting.
The city is also waiving the additional charge for the largest bars and restaurants — those with an occupancy topping 400, Hentges said, noting that pandemic restrictions prohibit gatherings topping 250 regardless of an establishment's size.
"Essentially, there is no one that can reach that," Hentges said of the 400-person threshold.
Off-sale liquor stores, which were allowed to stay open during the statewide shutdown, will not see a discount.
