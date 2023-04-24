MANKATO — Higher wage requirements and more assistance for affordable housing might be a component of future tax subsidies granted by the city of Mankato under proposed revisions to economic development policies.
The new guidelines presented to the City Council Monday night would boost the wage standards associated with new jobs pledged by developers when seeking city-approved tax increment financing. The city requires the creation or retention of at least one job for every $50,000 in TIF subsidies provided.
The current wage and benefits standards for those new jobs involve a relatively complex calculation based on a percentage of the federal poverty level and median household income for Blue Earth County, according to Community Development Director Paul Vogel. For this year, the required annual salary and benefits would be $33,000 to $45,100 a year.
The new standard would require the subsidy-supported jobs to offer total compensation in a range of 80 to 100% of the area median household income — currently $45,100 to $56,375.
Vogel said the wage goals are for subsidies typically granted to industrial or warehousing developments, which pay in that range in salaries alone in the Mankato area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"It should not be onerous, especially for the industrial sector," he said.
The recommended new guidelines will also offer the council the opportunity to provide a boost for affordable housing efforts when granting TIF. (Tax-increment financing is a subsidy that captures the increased property taxes that will be generated by a planned development and gives the funds back to the developer for a period of years to cover some of the project costs.)
The affordable housing assistance won't be an immediate and direct connection like the one under consideration last year. At that time, the city was being asked to subsidize a downtown redevelopment project — Landmark Apartments — that is to be marketed to higher-income renters. Council members wondered if such projects should include at least some affordable apartments in their projects if they wanted TIF assistance.
Pushback from developers and doubts about the effectiveness of that approach prompted staff to consider an alternative, Vogel said.
Under the recommended changes, developers of apartment projects or mixed-use commercial projects that include housing could still seek TIF subsidies even if none of the residential units offer affordable rents for lower-income Mankatoans. But the council could consider collecting an additional 20% of tax increment by lengthening the term of the TIF district for additional years and allocating that extra revenue to affordable housing initiatives outside of the specific project.
Essentially, the approach would extend the period where the added taxes created by the development are withheld from the city's general fund, from the county's tax coffers and from the school district's budget. The first 80% or so would still go to the developer to cover project costs and the rest could help create housing for lower-income residents, most likely through subsidies to assist them with a home purchase.
"Wouldn't the school district argue that it's a negative for them?" Council member Jessica Hatanpa asked.
They could make that argument, Vogel said, but city councils have sole authority when providing TIF subsidies.
"They can't opt out," he said of school boards and county boards.
The funds that would be generated from any individual TIF district would be far from an immediate windfall, particularly since the TIF is collected over more than 15 years. For instance, a $384,000 TIF subsidy currently being requested by the developer of a 26-unit apartment building near Old Town would generate approximately $77,000 over about 17 years for affordable housing if the new policy was applied.
But if the tactic was used repeatedly and was combined with other initiatives to build more affordable housing, it could be helpful over time, according to Vogel.
"So (this is) one piece of the possible puzzle in addition to things like the housing trust fund," he said, referring to a proposed public-private partnership to accumulate funding to help first-time homebuyers.
Council members reacted positively to the recommended changes in the guidelines, which will be refined and brought back at a future meeting for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.