MANKATO — City officials are seeking input from young bus riders who plan to use Mankato routes this summer.
Feedback from an online survey will be used to help plan Kato Go Play and River Valley Ride's summer bus service.
There is no rider fee for ages 5 to 18. Stops last year included local schools, Rasmussen Woods, Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.
The survey may be accessed at: everyvoice.mankatomn.gov.
May 5 is the deadline for submitting input on the survey. For more information, call 387-8600.
