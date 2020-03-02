MANKATO — Mankato city and school leaders came together Monday to exchange updates on preparations to improve school and athletic facilities.
During a joint meeting at the Mankato Intergovernmental Center, elected officials and staff discussed a number of topics ranging from school resource officers to coronavirus readiness. But most of the conversation was focused on facilities.
School district officials shared about a facilities study that could soon lead to a referendum seeking to raise taxes. City officials shared about forthcoming recommendations on how to spend sales tax revenues.
The school district is in the midst of evaluating building capacity, building condition and enrollment projections.
With assistance from a construction manager, the district is concentrating its research on several elementary schools that already are near or above recommended capacity. Director of Facilities Scott Hogan said more space for preschool and special education programs have been identified as the top needs at those schools.
A facilities committee is reviewing the findings and will develop recommendations for expansions or new schools. The district also will conduct a community survey this spring or summer to gauge citizens' preferences and how large of a tax increase they would support.
No timeline for holding a referendum has been decided, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
“We're being methodical and taking our time to make sure that we're following the data,” he said.
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, who has participated in the committee, said he is impressed with the extensive research the district is doing before making a referendum request.
“I've been involved in a number of school planning efforts and I've been very impressed this time around,” he said.
The Mankato City Council meanwhile is looking at how to spend up to $10 million in proceeds of the 0.5% local sales tax on sports and recreation facilities.
Hentges said city staff will soon make recommendations on proposals to improve Tourtellotte Pool, Thomas Fields, the Community Athletic Fields next to Rosa Parks Elementary School, and to expand All Seasons Arena or build a new ice rink.
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is lobbying for a third ice rink and other improvements to All Seasons Arena.
If an expansion moves forward, Hentges said the cities, school district and county that support the complex will need to update their joint powers agreement. The city manager said he'd advocate for the school district to continue managing operations.
Thomas Fields might become a youth softball complex with five fields that are equal to the Community Athletic Fields youth baseball complex, which could see expanded parking and other less extensive improvements.
A new splash pad, bathhouse renovations and other updates also are being considered at Tourtellote Park.
Peterson, Hentges and Mayor Najwa Massad said they hope the joint meeting at ts the first of an ongoing series aimed at facilitating partnerships between the two government entities.
“We're having a dialogue on how we can work together to be the best stewards,” Peterson said.
