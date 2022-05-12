MANKATO — City officials are asking residents for input about the future of an unused quarry on the northwest edge of town.
A portion of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant awarded to Mankato is dedicated for reuse planning at the Jefferson Quarry.
Located near the Minnesota River and south of Highway 14, the quarry was once used to mine limestone and sand. Mining operations ended in 2017, making the quarry a blank slate that could be reimagined for future land use and development opportunities, said a press release from the city.
Input will be accepted via phone calls to 387-8600, written comments deposited in a drop box at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, or via a survey found at: everyvoice.mankatomn.gov/what-s-the-future-of-the-jefferson-quarry.
