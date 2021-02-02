MANKATO — A project to fill the vacant Gander Mountain/Gordman's building and plans for two new apartment buildings in Mankato will be competing with projects across Minnesota for state redevelopment grants.
One of the apartment projects could mark the final piece of the city's two-decade effort to transform a mostly shuttered concrete manufacturer, sprawling over more than 35 acres, into a parkway bordered by apartment buildings and townhouses.
The $1.2 million combined total of the Mankato grant requests is more than the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is expected to offer to all of outstate Minnesota in this round of grants, but City Manager Susan Arntz is hopeful one or two of the local applications will be selected.
"We have some great projects that qualify," Arntz said.
DEED has about $2 million available statewide for the program, which targets redevelopment of blighted properties. The agency anticipates providing half to the metro area and half to Greater Minnesota.
Arntz said it's possible Mankato could get two grants, particularly if other outstate cities don't happen to have a qualifying project in 2021.
Gander Mountain
The largest application — $639,000 — will be for the redevelopment of the building near the junction of Highways 22 and 14. The site was most recently a Gander Mountain and Gordman's before being left vacant by the closings of those stores nearly four years ago.
Carrington Co. of Eureka, California, purchased the property in August for $2 million from Iowa-based Lockard Capital Investors, which paid $11.5 million for the building in 2005. Lockard had failed to pay property taxes on the 13-acre parcel for two years prior to the sale.
Carrington's project, being developed by subsidiary Silver Lantern LLC, includes nearly $1.3 million in demolition, construction and other expenses that would qualify for the DEED program, which offers to pay half of eligible expenses with the developer paying the other half.
The plan is to reconfigure the 117,000-square-foot building, originally constructed in 1994 as a Kmart, into space for four tenants.
Arntz expects the building to be leased to a mix of office and retail tenants. She said she's not aware of any immediate plans for new buildings on the massive parking lot, which is three times the size of the former Kmart store.
Job creation and retention are a factor in determining grant winners, and the Gander Mountain redevelopment will offer the most job benefits of the three grant applications the city will be submitting.
Sibley Parkway
A second application will be for $393,500 for a new 24-unit apartment building along Sibley Parkway.
The new structure would be built on the western-most portion of the former North Star Concrete complex that has now been almost completely repurposed for residential housing.
DEED has been a consistent partner with the city for more than 15 years in working toward the transformation of the century-old but largely defunct concrete operation. The agency provided grants totaling nearly $1.7 million in 2005-06 to help cover the municipal expense of building a new road — Sibley Parkway — through the industrial area.
A 60-unit affordable housing project called Sibley Park Apartments was the groundbreaking project on the new parkway and was followed by dozens of townhouses in the years that followed.
Just last year DEED provided a $202,000 redevelopment grant for a major project on one of two remaining large lots on the former North Star Concrete site — Sibley Parkway Winery near the North Star bridge. That project, a 7,800-square-foot winery and accompanying vineyards on 16 acres, has been delayed in the midst of the pandemic, but the grant does not expire until June 30, 2023.
The latest project is on the final remaining large parcel — 4.6 acres just west of Sibley Park Apartments.
Arntz said the new apartment building, while not a subsidized housing project, aims to offer rents that would be affordable for workers with lower-middle-class incomes — something that could make the grant application more attractive. The project, proposed by SPOA LLC, would require an estimated $787,000 in soil corrections, making it potentially eligible for a DEED grant of half that amount.
Mankato Place apartments
The final grant application will be for the previously reported plan to redevelop part of the Mankato Place mall downtown into a five-story $7 million apartment building.
The proposal from developer Gordon Awsumb would bring 56 upscale living units in a new 60,000-square-foot building rising above the former Red Rocks nightclub near the Jackson Street entrance to Mankato Place.
The project includes redevelopment expenses that would be eligible for a state grant including asbestos abatement, demolition and utility work. Those expenses will total an estimated $328,000, meaning a grant of up to $164,000 will be requested with Awsumb obligated to provide the 50% match.
Awsumb is also requesting city assistance through tax increment financing, which would set aside a portion of future property taxes to help cover the cost of the project. Arntz said the city's sponsorship of the grant application doesn't bind the city to agreeing to the TIF subsidies. If the grant is awarded, it would instead reduce the amount of TIF funding that Awsumb could request because it involves the same expenses.
DEED is expected to announce the grant winners in March or April.
