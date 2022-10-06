MANKATO — City officials are continuing to seek ideas on improving the local housing marketplace in Mankato as they work with a consultant to develop an Affordable Housing Action Plan.
The next public sessions are roundtable discussions open to the public at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Mankato Room on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
For those unable to attend, ideas can be provided at Every Voice Mankato (everyvoice.mankatomn.gov), which also has a link to an online survey.
Topics that may be covered at the meetings include homelessness, senior housing, rental housing, home ownership options, housing preservation and other housing needs.
