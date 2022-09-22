MANKATO — The city of Mankato is seeking public input on its proposed policy regarding drone usage.
The city recently purchased a drone, also known as an Unmanned Aerial System, for use across city departments. A policy is necessary since public safety is one of the departments that will have trained staff using the tool
Comments about the policy will be accepted during a city council meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
Community members also may submit input by emailing jclifton@mankatomn.gov; by calling 387-8782; by writing to: City of Mankato, Public Safety Center, Attn: Jeremy Clifton, 710 S. Front St., Mankato, Minn. 56001; and online through Oct. 4 at Every Voice Mankato on the city's webpage.
Copies of the model policy may be requested by calling 387-8782 and are available at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.